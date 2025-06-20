Dyer to coach UH swimming and diving

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Steve Allnutt announced the hiring of Ashley Dyer as an assistant coach on Thursday.

Dyer was a four-year letter winner at the University of Mary Washington, serving as team captain from 2023 to 2025.

She was an assistant coach for the Stingrays USA Swim Team since 2021, and most recently worked with NCAA Division I summer youth camps at Virginia, Texas A&M and Texas.