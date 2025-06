It seemed like old times in the University of Hawaii’s Gym II.

The basketball and the UH players were in constant motion during a 3-on-3 drill. Isaac “Big Fish” Johnson, a 7-foot center, ran a loop from the low post to the top of the key. Wing Quandre “Dre” Bullock, guard Isaiah Kerr, combo guard Tanner Cuff and point guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor sneaked into the paint for backdoor layups. Forward Jalen Myers attacked the boards.

“I think it’s a team of unselfish players who really know how to play,” said Hunkin-Claytor, a sophomore with the third most seniority on this coming season’s team. “They’re experienced players, and they know how to get the best shot available.”

This week, NCAA Division I basketball teams were allowed to begin limited organized training. Players are allowed to work with coaches eight hours each week, including a maximum four hours on the court. The Rainbow Warriors had one-hour practices in Gym II on Monday and Wednesday. The players had unsupervised “open gym” on Tuesday in which they conducted their own full-court games.

“I felt the ball was moving, it was hot,” Cuff said of the player-organized games. “That’s something I always love to do. My dad was my coach growing up and he always told me to move the ball. If you move the ball, it’s going to come back to you. I love that with this team. I felt everyone got the ball, and everyone was unselfish. I feel the most unselfish teams are some of the best teams. It’ll be really good if we’re unselfish throughout the whole year.”

At the end of the 2024-25 season, center Tanner Christensen, forward Gytis Nemeiksa and guard Ryan Rapp completed their UH eligibility. (Nemeiksa is appealing for an extra season.) Forward Akira Jacobs and guard Marcus Greene transferred to Fordham, guard Tom Beattie went to UC San Diego, and point guard Kody Williams signed with Hampton.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

But Hunkin-Claytor announced he would return to UH for his second season. “I think it’s a good position for me personally,” said Hunkin-Claytor, who grew up mostly on Oahu through his sophomore year of high school. “But also, this is home for me. And seeing the other weapons we’re bringing in, I thought it was a great place to be. I love the coaching staff. They’ve done nothing but treat me right.”

This offseason, head coach Eran Ganot has assembled what he joked was “the oldest team in America.” Johnson, Cuff, Isaac Finlinson and Hunter Erickson served two-year missions after high school. Bullock and forward Myers are utilizing an exemption that gives former junior college players an extra season of NCAA eligibility. This will be Bullock’s sixth school.

“We’ve got a lot of experience on this team,” said Bullock, who transferred from South Dakota. “A lot of guys have been at different universities, different colleges. That experience is pretty important in college basketball nowadays. I feel it gives us an advantage. It’s been going good.”

Cuff has a connection to four of the nine newcomers. Cuff and Johnson were teammates at American Fork High. Cuff played alongside Erickson at Salt Lake Community College. For one season at Evansville, 6-foot-10 Seton Hall transfer Yacine Toumi and Cuff were teammates. Finlinson, the national junior college player of the year, is a graduate of Dixie High, when Tanner Cuff’s father, Ryan, was the head coach.

“I know a lot of the guys,” Cuff said. “I try to keep all the connections and keep everyone together. I’m super excited for this year. It’s super awesome to be with the guys the last couple days and get in the gym with them. We’ve been having fun. We’ve been getting after it. And we’re getting better. It’s been great.”

Hunkin-Claytor has moved into a leadership position as a second-year ’Bow. Post Harry Rouhliadeff is entering his senior season; guard AJ Economou joined the ’Bows in January 2024.

“Everybody has a good basketball IQ and knowledge of the game,” Hunkin-Claytor said of the newcomers. “I tell them (the UH plays) and help them out the first time, and they pick it up right away or they already know what to do. It’s not a big learning curve. Everyone’s experienced, so it helps a lot. … They’ve been playing basketball way longer than I have. They’re like older brothers to me. I’m learning from them, and they’re learning from me in this program.”