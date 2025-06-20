University of Hawaii baseball team signs a top JC hitter

The University of Hawaii baseball team has received a commitment from one of the top junior college hitters.

Evan Rolbiecki batted .363 with 18 home runs and 72 RBI in 51 games for Cypress Community College in Cypress, Calif., this past season. Rolbiecki was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association’s All-America first team.

Rolbiecki said he chose the Rainbow Warriors “mainly because of the program and what they’ve been doing the past couple years. And then seeing the culture that’s there. And the fan base. And how much they’re behind their players.

He said he also noticed “how much fun the past teams have been having on the field. It seems like it’s a really good place to play and be a part of the program.”

Rolbiecki split at bats as an outfielder and designated hitter in 2025. He is projected to compete as a corner outfielder for the ’Bows. Right fielder Jared Quandt completed his UH eligibility last month.

Rolbiecki said he began playing “baseball” when he was 3. “I picked up a Wiffle ball bat, and fell in love with the sport right away,” Rolbiecki said. “Since then, I’ve always loved it, always played it, and took it super serious.”

He was a standout player at El Dorado High School in Placentia, Calif. He said his discerning approach at the plate resulted in his power hitting. “Just getting the right pitch, and not missing it,” he said.

Rolbiecki said he attended Cypress to “get a lot of opportunities and get ready for the next level. It ended up working out well.”