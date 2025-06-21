Honolulu police seek suspect after officer hit by stolen jeep

Honolulu police have opened up an attempted murder investigation after a 20-year-old man driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee allegedly struck an officer early this morning in Kalihi.

At 1:05 a.m., officers saw the driver of a silver 2016 Jeep Cherokee, which had been linked to burglary investigations, make an “illegal traffic maneuver” to enter the Kamehameha Shopping Center, the Honolulu Police Department said in a social media post.

When officers approached him on foot at the McDonald’s drive-thru, police said, the driver reversed, then accelerated forward toward one of the officers, hitting him in the leg.

The 28-year-old officer was not injured, HPD said.

The suspect fled and has not yet been located, according to the post.

Police found the stolen Jeep about an hour later, abandoned on North Nimitz Highway.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“Witnesses reported a male wearing black clothing and a ski mask exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot,” HPD said in the post.

The suspect is wanted for alleged first-degree attempted murder. The investigation is ongoing.