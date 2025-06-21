Letter: Beaming with pride after ‘No Kings’ protest

A crowd gathered for Saturday’s “No Kings” protests outside the state Capitol in Honolulu. Similar protests took place on the other islands.

I am so very proud of the people who came out on the morning of June 14 to protest the injustices of our current government and its diabolical, sadistic treatment of people who have come here for a better life.

Thank you to all of you who are showing us that we are still a free country. Peace and love.

Victoria Simons

Downtown Honolulu

