Letter: Rise in hit-and-runs falls on flimsy leadership

The bottom line is hit-and-run incidents can be attributed to the incompetence of our state, city and county, and Legislature in addressing this public safety concern.

Individuals who engage in hit-and-run incidents often have an expired driver’s license or no-fault insurance, if they have those credentials at all. But the real negligence is with our political leaders who fail to make Hawaii safe for our local residents and visitors. Time for drastic change in our political leadership with leaders who fail to place safety for all first.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

