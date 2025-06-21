Letter: Support tourism, it’s all Hawaii has right now

I’ve always been an avid supporter of University of Hawaii athletics (from the Honolulu Stadium days), and I hope the new UH athletic director hired brings much success — but the state and all the lawmakers need to get their act together and support tourism. It’s our No. 1 business, generating an estimated $20 billion in visitor spending revenue and some $3 billion in taxes annually.

Support the Hawaii Tourism Authority, hire the right person at the right pay and let them do their job. Get serious about diversifying our economy, but until we have a real option, what else will create jobs, pay for our public services, education and infrastructure?

Dean Nakasone

Kuliouou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter