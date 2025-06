A demonstrator stands in front of members of the California National Guard during a protest against federal immigration sweeps, near the Edward R. Roybal Federal building, in Los Angeles on June 11.

Donald Trump (he does not deserve the dignity of the title of president) has mobilized more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles. Why? As best as I can tell, it’s because some criminals set five Waymo cars on fire. At least Hitler waited to blame the Reichstag on fire on a communist.

Trump is not only the greatest con man of all time, he is a master at diversion from his cruelty, self-profiting from the White House and immoral caving to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine. Diversion is all Trump is doing in L.A., unless it is a practice drill for the real thing.

Richard DeRobertis

Kailua

