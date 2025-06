Five UFC GYMs are having grand reopening celebrations today. As of late Friday afternoon BJ Penn’s name was still on the marquee on display at the UFC GYM on Pohukaina Street.

Five Hawaii fitness centers developed with homegrown mixed- martial arts champion B.J. Penn are having grand reopening celebrations today amid pleas for their namesake to seek help.

Operators of the five UFC GYM properties in the state, which opened in partnership with Penn from 2012 to 2023, announced the reopening events Friday in a news release without mentioning Penn’s name.

The five gyms in past years were described by UFC as BJ Penn “signature” clubs, or UFC GYM BJ Penn. However, the public image of the retired UFC Hall of Fame fighter from Hilo has suffered blows in recent years, including two brawls outside bars in 2019, confrontations with public officials over pandemic mask rules in 2022 and three arrests since May for incidents involving Penn’s mother.

Penn’s 79-year-old mother, Lorraine P. Shin, accused her son of stealing her mail, wallet, credit cards, clothes and other personal items. Penn, 46, was arrested for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order, according to Hawaii County police, and was charged with abuse of Shin.

Family members have said they believe Penn, who is also known as Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn III, suffers from traumatic brain injuries, drug abuse, and Capgras delusional syndrome.

According to state court records, Penn believes his mother, friends, babies’ mother and others have been replaced by identical impostors, a “sabotage squad” out to ruin him.

Family members and fans have publicly pleaded for Penn, who also has recently made repeated bizarre social media posts, to get professional help.

The five Hawaii UFC GYM fitness clubs still feature Penn’s name on marquee signs, though it’s possible that could change.

Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM, said in a statement that the company is closely monitoring the situation and actively evaluating all aspects of the brand’s local representation, including potential changes to signage.

“BJ has been celebrated as an ambassador for the sport and for the state of Hawaii,” Sedlack said. “Our priority is supporting the Penn family in getting BJ the help he needs. As an organization, we strongly believe in creating opportunities for individuals to thrive both physically and mentally.

“Our focus remains on supporting the Penn family, who have made significant contributions to the Hawaii community, and ensuring that we continue to create a positive and empowering space for our members,” Sedlack continued. “We remain aligned with the Penn family as we continue to move forward with our Hawaii locations and reaffirm our commitment to the communities we serve.”

The first BJ Penn-branded UFC GYM opened in Kaka­ako in 2012 and became the first one affiliated with a fighter for the fitness facility chain. A second one opened in 2014 in Waikele, followed by one in Mililani in 2016, one in Kailua in 2018 and one in Hilo in 2023. Penn’s name and image have been featured throughout the facilities.

Penn does not personally hold any ownership in the Oahu UFC GYM locations, according to Sedlack, who also said the Penn family is the franchise owner of the UFC GYM in Hilo that is operated by UFC GYM’s corporate office on their behalf.

New equipment, new recovery centers and other upgrades were made to the Hawaii UFC GYM locations and represented an occasion for a grand-reopening event.

Events planned today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. include specialty classes led by UFC GYM coaches and trainers, live entertainment, local craft and food vendors, raffle giveaways, demonstrations, seminars and other things.