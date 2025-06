The HART station at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is part of Segment 2 of Skyline where trains are expected to run as part of system tests.

The legal costs associated with a $324.1 million lawsuit brought by Skyline’s principal contractor against the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation were under discussion this week.

HART Project Director Vance Tsuda on Friday told the board of directors’ Project Oversight Committee that the agency was close to settling the high-­dollar claim filed in December by Hitachi Rail Honolulu JV, related to work on the over-$10 billion rail project.

The train manufacturer’s suit alleges HART’s seeming dysfunction to set timely schedules caused cost increases to go off the tracks by tens of millions of dollars — expenses the company says it was forced to solely absorb.

­Hitachi was hired by HART in 2011 on a $1.4 billion ­contract.

In return the company was to design, build, operate and maintain the city’s cutting-edge fleet of fully automated, driverless electric trains, expected to run along the 18.75-mile elevated guideway system to 19 stations, from East Kapolei to Kakaako.

During the POC meeting, rail staff indicated HART is completing negotiations with Hitachi to settle the claim for alleged project delays incurred on rail segments 1 and 2 — the latter running past the airport, and which is expected to open for public ridership Oct. 1.

“The claim is in excess of $120 million,” a HART report on the issue further asserts. “HART has reached an agreement in principle with (Hitachi)” and “details of the settlement are being finalized with both parties’ legal counsel.”

“Part of the agreement includes the opportunity for (Hitachi) to show justification for an additional cost that could increase the settlement by up to approximately $30 million,” the document states.

It also notes “after initially not reaching a settlement with HART through the contractually defined process (formal mediation), HART leadership continued to work with (Hitachi) leadership to achieve a settlement.”

Tsuda said staffers plan to provide a formal update on Hitachi’s ongoing claim in July. “And agendize it for the full board,” he added.

At the meeting, POC Chair Kika Bukoski asked whether Hitachi’s claim impacts the city’s planned Oct. 1 opening of Segment 2.

“No,” Tsuda replied.

But board member Natalie Iwasa also questioned staff over the extra $30 million cost related to Hitachi’s suit. “So can you share something in general for the public on this item?” she asked.

Tsuda said, “there was a line item in the negotiation that Hitachi needed to provide justification for a dollar amount, and its backup documentation that shows how they were impacted by the delay.”

“And that’s where that additional up to $30 million is where that claim can end up,” he added.

Iwasa then noted the staff report “indicates there was formal mediation that didn’t result in a settlement” with Hitachi. “I’m just wondering, did HART pay for a negotiator?” she asked.

“Yes,” Tsuda replied, “it’s a shared cost between Hitachi and HART for the mediator.”

“Do you remember how much that (cost share) was?” Iwasa queried.

Tsuda asserted HART’s match for prior mediation was about $40,000. “But we can double check that number,” he said.

Iwasa then asked, “So if the mediation failed, am I correct in assuming that this current settlement is the work of (HART Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina) and her team, trying to make things work out for the best of HART. Is that correct?”

“That’s correct,” Tsuda replied.

Bukoski later questioned staffers on whether they’d accounted for potential “project cost risks” related to Hitachi’s lawsuit.

In response, Corey Ellis, HART’s director of project controls, said the risks identified in the Hitachi claim “have already been considered in our contingencies.”

In related business, Tsuda asserted Hitachi “is actually making really good progress in terms of testing” on rail’s Segment 2. “We are at 99% complete in terms of testing,” he told the committee.

He added, “Hitachi is expecting to start running trains during the daytime in Segment 2 as early as next week.”

“So if you’re out there, you know, late afternoon about 3 p.m., they’ll run trains in Segment 2,” he claimed. “What they’re going to do is they’re going to run from Pearl Harbor to Middle Street in what’s called a ‘pinched loop.’”

“So one or two trains running that segment, just going in circles from Pearl Harbor to Middle Street station, just to get some mileage out there, and some testing done, to get ready for trial operations, and then eventually system demonstration,” he said.

Trial operations may begin in early July, and be completed by the end of that month, Tsuda said.

During the Segment 2 trial operations, he noted Skyline passengers riding the first segment of rail will need to disembark at Halawa station — currently, the eastern end of the line for public ridership.

“And then the train will continue on into Segment 2,” he explained. “They’ll run through Segment 2, as if Segment 2 is in service, and then come back to Aloha Stadium. And, at that point, passengers can get on and ride through Segment 1” toward West Oahu’s East Kapolei station.