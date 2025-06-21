Navy, NASA release long-awaited draft EIS for Kauai missile range
COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORP / 2021
A Naval Strike Missile is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai and streaks out to sea before striking a naval target ship.
COURTESY PHOTO
The U.S. Navy Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands lies along the Kaua‘i coastline between Kekaha and Polihale State Park, and will soon have a large solar project which, by next year, could produce enough electricity to potentially lower rates for all Kauai Island Utility Cooperative members.