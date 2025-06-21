Navy, NASA release long-awaited draft EIS for Kauai missile range

The U.S. Navy Pacific Missile Range Facility at Barking Sands lies along the Kaua‘i coastline between Kekaha and Polihale State Park, and will soon have a large solar project which, by next year, could produce enough electricity to potentially lower rates for all Kauai Island Utility Cooperative members.

A Naval Strike Missile is launched from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai and streaks out to sea before striking a naval target ship.

The Navy and NASA on Friday released a long-awaited draft Environmental Impact Statement on plans for the military service and the scientific research agency to retain nearly 8,200 acres of state-owned land on Kauai at the Pacific Missile Range Facility and at the Koke‘e Park Geophysical Observatory.

The Navy and NASA have used the land through leases and easements granted by the state, and the agreements are set to expire between 2027 and 2030. The two are seeking public comments on the documents, with the comment period open until midnight, Aug. 7.

The Navy currently controls 684 acres of leased land and 7,488 acres of easement lands. According to the document the Navy only operates on approximately 410 acres of the total acres leased from the state, with the majority of the land left intentionally undeveloped to serve as a buffer between the range and surrounding communities. The Navy says it does not use any of the state land for direct weapons testing.

NASA seeks to retain the use of 23 acres of state lands on Kauai to support efforts to collect measurements of the Earth’s rotation and local land motion at the Koke‘e Park Geophysical Observatory. Fees collected from the Navy and NASA would be put into a state fund as required by law.

In a media release the Navy said that “by ensuring continued Navy and NASA operations on Kauai, the real estate action would also preserve local jobs and income for Kauai residents, financially contribute to the overall economic well-being of Kauai, and maintain continued conservation management of natural and cultural resources on state lands at no cost to the State of Hawaii.”

The military is making its request as it faces increasing scrutiny of the environmental impacts of its operations in the islands. The Navy is still working to permanently shut down the Red Hill facility, which sits 100 feet above a critical aquifer most of Honolulu depends on for clean water, and has faced pushback on a proposal to more than double its training on the small islet of Kaula.

Last month, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources — which the federal government will have to deal with on retentions on Kauai — voted to reject the final EIS the Army submitted to retain state land at the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island, citing what it considered incomplete data. That lease expires in 2029 and negotiations are ongoing.

On Kauai, the military has used PMRF to train troops as well as test new missile technology. Amid deteriorating relations with China, Russia and North Korea, the U.S. and many of its allies in the Pacific have been aggressively fielding new missile and anti-missile technology, and PMRF has been considered by the military to be among its most important testing sites.

It has commonly drawn attention from foreign militaries and spies. Russian spy ships routinely loitering off the coast of Kauai during missile tests operations. In February 2022, the Hawaii Air National Guards dispatched F-22 fighter jets to Kauai to respond to a mysterious high altitude balloon floating in the air offshore. The following year, the Pentagon revealed that they believe the Chinese government has been using balloons for surveillance, but has never confirmed or denied whether they believe the balloon off Kauai was part of that effort.

The Navy and NASA will host public meetings at three locations on Kauai. Each meeting will include a live online broadcast and public comment opportunity to submit written or oral comments. All meetings will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. HST at the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, July 15

Kauai Veterans Center, 3215 Kauai Veterans Memorial Highway, Lihue

Wednesday, July 16

Kekaha Neighborhood Center, 8130 Elepaio Road,

Kekaha

Thursday, July 17

Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort, Makai Ballroom; 650 Aleka Loop, Kapaa

To read the documents, sign up to participate online at any of the public meetings or for other information, go to PMRF-KPGO-EIS.com

Comments may also be send by email to info@PMRF-KPGO-EIS.com, or by mail postmarked by Aug. 7 to: Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Environmental OPHEV2

Attention: PMRF and KPGO RE EIS Project Manager, Ms. Kerry Ling, 400 Marshall Road, Building X-11, Pearl Harbor, HI 96860