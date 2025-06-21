Roommates from Mexico charged for fake documents

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Two roommates from Mexico are facing federal charges after they allegedly entered the U.S. as tourists and bought fake passports, Social Security cards and other documents to stay and work illegally.

Raul Arambula Ramirez, 48, aka “Alexander Rodriguez,” and Jose Juarez Ramos, 29, aka “Jose Ramos Mendez” are charged with fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents.

They made their initial appearance with the help of a Spanish language interpreter Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter in Honolulu. Their detention hearing is scheduled for June 25.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Nammar is prosecuting the case.

On April 16, Homeland Security Investigation agents learned of Ramirez’s immigration violations. HSI agents executed a search warrant at Ramirez and Ramos’ Fern Street apartment June 13.

Ramirez was last admitted into the United States on Jan. 24, 2022, as a “non- immigrant Temporary Visitor for Tourism/Pleasure” at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona with authorization to remain in the United States for a temporary period not to exceed June 9, 2022.

Ramirez stayed past that date without authorization from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Ramirez, a Mexican citizen, “obtained, accepted, received, and possessed” two counterfeit Permanent Resident cards, also known as “Green Cards,” and two counterfeit Social Security cards.

Ramirez allegedly used one of the counterfeit Green Cards and one of the counterfeit Social Security cards “for employment purposes, according to federal court records.

When HSI agents showed Ramirez his Border Crossing Card, he replied “This is my visa,” according to federal court records.

When shown the other IDs, Ramirez told agents “These are not mine. I just have my normal visa … This is a different birthday. These are not my IDs. Those IDs were there when someone else was living there. I do not know who they are.”

After “being asked to tell the truth,” Ramirez allegedly told agents that he received these IDs “for an opportunity to stay in the United States.”

Two years ago, Ramirez allegedly paid $200 in cash on Maui for a Green Card and Social Security card in Alexander Rodriguez’s name, “because he thought it would help him secure a job in the United States.”

Ramirez received the IDs in the mail.

He realized they needed to have his real name to cash checks so he paid another $200 for a second set of fake documents in his name.

He told agents that he knew “he could be arrested for having such IDs” and did not keep in contact with the counterfeiter out of fear of being caught.”

Ramirez “knew that having the IDs was a mistake and apologized multiple times throughout the interview,” according to an affidavit authored by an HSI agent.

Ramos entered the U.S. on Nov. 9, 2019, with authorization to remain in the United States as a tourist for a “temporary period not to exceed May 8, 2020.” Ramos stayed past his allotted time in the country.

From November 2024 until he was arrested June 13, Ramos, who is a Mexican citizen, “obtained, accepted, received, and possessed a counterfeit Green Card and a counterfeit Social Security card.

Ramos initially requested an attorney after he was arrested by HSI agents. He then told agents he didn’t need an attorney, according to federal court records, and told them that he paid $150 in cash in Washington for his Green Card and Social Security card.

Ramos asked the counterfeiter to ensure the IDs carried a different name because “he did not want it to affect him legally or affect his tourist visa.”

Ramos “knew that it was wrong to have these IDs but obtained them in hopes of securing employment in the United States.

Ramos allegedly told agents he knew he “did not have a legitimate Social Security number” assigned to him and knew he was in the U.S. on a tourist visa and not Permanent Resident status.

Ramos said he did not know that the numbers on the IDs belonged to real people.