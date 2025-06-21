Trial postponed for alleged driver in fatal McKinley hit-and-run

A memorial banner for 16-year-old Sara Yara hung near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street where a hit-and-run killed Yara and injured another McKinley High School student in February 2023.

Circuit Judge Trish Morikawa granted a motion Thursday for a 10-week postponement for Mitchel Miya­shiro’s trial, which will be continued on Sept. 8. Miyashiro, right, appeared with defense attorney Richard Sing in the District Courtroom of judge Thomas Haia on Sept. 20, 2023, for the February 2023 hit-and-run when he allegedly killed McKinley High School student Sara Yara.

Trial for the man charged with negligent homicide in the Feb. 15, 2023, hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Sara Yara and injured her schoolmate, has been postponed for another 10 weeks.

Circuit Judge Trish Morikawa granted the motion Thursday and ordered the trial week for Mitchel Miya­shiro to be continued to Sept. 8 from July 7.

The case of Miyashiro, who had 164 prior traffic citations, had incensed the public because he had never been jailed for any of his previous driving offenses.

Deputy Public Defender Reiko Bryant requested the continuance Tuesday on Mitchel Miyashiro’s behalf by written motion.

She said in the motion that she is still investigating potential witnesses and waiting for medical records from The Queen’s Medical Center.

“Given the severity of the instant charges and possible consequences/punishment stemming there from, counsel requests a continuance of the trial week to complete our ongoing investigations,” Bryant said.

However, Deputy Prosecutor Landon Patoc objected to a continuance.

Miyashiro will be tried on first-degree negligent homicide for operating a vehicle in a negligent manner, collisions involving death or serious bodily injury, collisions involving bodily injury and driving without a valid license.

At the time Miyashiro was charged in December 2023, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said he would try to use Kaulana’s Law, which allows enhanced sentencing of up to 20 years for drivers who do not remain at the scene of a fatal crash and render aid.

Yara and another girl were struck in a marked crosswalk at 6:40 a.m. Feb. 15, 2023, at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street near Mc­Kinley’s athletic field.

Miyashiro fled the scene and turned himself in to police the following day.

Miyashiro has been held in lieu of $250,000 bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center since December 2023.

He was sentenced in April to one year in jail for a Jan. 5, 2023, citation for driving without a license, and given credit for time served.

The charge was upgraded from a petty misdemeanor to a misdemeanor after the Feb. 15, 2023, crash. He pleaded no contest Sept. 20, 2023, to the misdemeanor.