Trial postponed for alleged driver in fatal McKinley hit-and-run
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Circuit Judge Trish Morikawa granted a motion Thursday for a 10-week postponement for Mitchel Miyashiro’s trial, which will be continued on Sept. 8. Miyashiro, right, appeared with defense attorney Richard Sing in the District Courtroom of judge Thomas Haia on Sept. 20, 2023, for the February 2023 hit-and-run when he allegedly killed McKinley High School student Sara Yara.
STAR-ADVERTISER
A memorial banner for 16-year-old Sara Yara hung near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street where a hit-and-run killed Yara and injured another McKinley High School student in February 2023.