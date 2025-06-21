Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Hawaii News

Trial postponed for alleged driver in fatal McKinley hit-and-run

By Leila Fujimori

Today Updated 12:19 a.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Circuit Judge Trish Morikawa granted a motion Thursday for a 10-week postponement for Mitchel Miya­shiro’s trial, which will be continued on Sept. 8. Miyashiro, right, appeared with defense attorney Richard Sing in the District Courtroom of judge Thomas Haia on Sept. 20, 2023, for the February 2023 hit-and-run when he allegedly killed McKinley High School student Sara Yara.
STAR-ADVERTISER A memorial banner for 16-year-old Sara Yara hung near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street where a hit-and-run killed Yara and injured another McKinley High School student in February 2023.
