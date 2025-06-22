Air India cuts less than 5% of narrowbody jet routes

NEW DELHI >> Air India said on Sunday it is temporarily reducing less than 5% of its narrowbody jet routes for “operational stability”, its second such reduction following a plane crash earlier this month that killed all but one of the 242 people on board.

The airline, reeling from the deadliest crash in decades, said in a post on X that the cuts will strengthen its network-wide operational stability.

Two daily flights from India to Singapore will be suspended along with disruptions on 19 domestic routes until July 15, it said.

On June 18, the airline cut international operations on its widebody aircraft by 15%, citing ongoing safety inspections and operational disruptions.