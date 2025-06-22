Kala‘e Parish and Seven Suns win big at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Saturday night was a big night indeed for multi-talented Kala‘e Parish. The Big Island resident came away with a near sweep — including Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year — as the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) presented the 48th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in the Hawaii Ballroom at the Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort.

Parish won awards for his work as a recording artist, song writer and record producer; among them was one for the Christmas album he recorded with his wife, Kalena Parish, as the duo Kala‘e + Kalena.”

“Many Feathers,” the debut album by Seven Suns, also did well. The album earned awards for the group in six categories, with a seventh Hoku going to liner notes writer Pono Fernandez.

The most unusual winner was the late Edwin Mahiʻai Copp Beamer — known professionally as Mahi Beamer — in the “Haku Mele” category for best first–time released song or chant primarily in the Hawaiian language. Beamer died in 2017, cq but the eligibility requirements for the category do not require that the composer is living.

The winners in 32 categories were determined by the HARA membership. Winners in six cq other categories — two Hawaiian-language categories, two engineering categories, liner notes, and graphics — were selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international recognition album category was also adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

The winner of favorite entertainer was determined by public vote.

The Ki-Ho‘Alu Legacy Award is administered by Milton Lau and the Ki-Ho‘Alu Foundation. It has been presented as part of the Hoku Awards since it was created in 1991.

2025 NA HOKU HANOHANO AWARDS WINNERS

Album of the Year (award to artist and producer(s))

“Where I’m Going” Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music) – Imua Garza & Kala‘e Parish, producers

Male Vocalist of the Year

Kala‘e “Where I’m Going” (Kala‘e Parish Music)

Female Vocalist of the Year

Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter “Ho‘i Ke Aloha” (Christy Leina‘ala Lassiter)

Group of the Year

Seven Suns “Many Feathers” (Ineffable Records)

Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year

Kapena School Of Music “Play Loud, Vol. 1” (KSMCE Music Hub)

Alternative Album of the Year

“Malama Aina” Big Chief Thunder (Bamboo Room Recording)

Anthology of the Year (award to producer(s))

“Kuʻu Manaʻo” Kawika Kahiapo (Pono Records) – Kawaika Kahiapo, producer

Christmas Album of the Year

“Kala‘e + Kalena + Kalikimaka” Kala‘e + Kalena (Kamakoa Productions)

Christmas Single of the Year

“My Christmas Wish” Rasmussen & Makuakāne (Makuakāne Music)

Compilation Album of the Year (award to producer(s)

“Ha‘ina Ko Wehi: Celebrating West Maui in Mele” Institute of Hawaiian Music UH Maui College (Institute of Hawaiian Music) Keola Donaghy, Joel Katz, Stephen Fox & Lance D. Collins, producers

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

“A Matter Of The Heart” Rasmussen & Makuakāne (Makuakāne Music)

Contemporary Album of the Year

“Where I’m Going” Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music)

EP (Extended Play) of the Year: (tie)

“Play Loud, Vol. 1” Kapena School Of Music (KSMCE Music Hub)

“Written On My Heart” Jeff Rasmussen (Mango Tree Music Records LLC)

Hawaiian EP (Extended Play) of the Year

“Kauluwehi” Gregory Juan (Kahikina Productions)

Hawaiian Music Album of the Year

“Kuini” Kalani Pe‘a (Pe‘a Records & Entertainment)

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

“Ka Na‘i Aupuni” Kalani Pe‘a feat. Jake Shimabukuro & Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble

Hawaiian Single of the Year

“Ka Leo Kupuna” Hi‘ikua (Kanemakua Records)

Hawaiian Slack Key Album of the Year

“Kiho‘alu: Stories In Song, Vol. 1” George Kuo (Dancing Cat Records)

Hip Hop Album of the Year

“Priced Out Of Paradise” Punahele & SoundGaruda (SoundGaruda/808)

Instrumental Album of the Year

“Piano In Paradise” Kaori Kawabuchi (THP)

Instrumental Composition of the Year (award to composer)

“Kula Blues” Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood (JS Records/FortyBelow Records)

Island Music Album of the Year

“‘Ano‘ai” Weldon Kekauoha (Ohelo Records & WAY House Entertainment)

Jazz Album of the Year

“Ho‘okanikapila, Maui” Tarvin Makia & Faith Ako (Faith Ako)

Metal Album of the Year

“Shield of Honor” Sacred Idol (Tin Idol Productions)

Music Video of the Year

“Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

R&B Album of the Year

“Hey Yo” Johnny Valentine & Kailua Bay Buddies (StudioValentineOneMusic)

Reggae Album of the Year

“Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

Religious Album of the Year

“E Ho‘omana Kākou” Kenneth Makuakāne (Makuakāne Music)

Rock Album of the Year

“A Tribute To Pat Benetar” Sandemonium (Tin Idol Productions)

Single of the Year

“Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

Song of the Year (award to composer)

“Kickin’ Back” by Kala‘e (Kala‘e Parish Music)

‘Ukulele Album of the Year

“Blues Experience” Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood (JS Records/FortyBelow Records)

ADJUDICATED CATEGORIES

Engineering – General

Seven Suns for “Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

Engineering – Hawaiian

Dave Tucciarone for “Hoʻomalamalama” Kahiau Lam Ho (Kahiau Lam Ho)

Graphics: Dancing Hands Co. for “Aloha Pauahi: Voices Of Legacy by Various Artists” (Kāhuli Leo Leʻa)

Haku Mele (award to composer for best first–time released song or chant primarily in the Hawaiian language)

“Leilehua Ke Kuini O Ke Kai (1955)” Edwin Mahiʻai Copp Beamer, composer, from “Aloha Pauahi: Voices Of Legacy” Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Leʻa)

Hawaiian Language Performance

“The Islands Are Calling” Eric Lee (Lee Enterprises)

International Album – Special Recognition Award

“Hoa Lanihuli” Kaulana (Kaulana)

Liner Notes – General (tie)

Pono Fernandez for “Many Feathers” Seven Suns (Ineffable Records)

Riann Nālani Fujihara & Kalani Peʻa for “Kuini” Kalani Peʻa (Peʻa Records & Entertainment)

Entertainer of the Year (determined by public vote)

Weldon Kekauoha

Ki-ho‘alu Legacy Award (administered by Milton Lau and the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation)

Daniel Ho