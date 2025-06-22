Man, 21, arrested and charged for multiple felonies

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday for multiple felonies including unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, according to a HPD social media post.

At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, District 5 Crime Reduction officers arrested the man and found multiple outstanding warrants for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

Officers later identified the man as the same suspect in separate felony crimes committed days earlier. He was then arrested for first degree burglary and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first degree, the HPD social media post said.

HPD conferred with the Department of Prosecuting Attorney and charged the 21-year-old man with UCPV in the first degree, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, first degree burglary and UEMV in the first degree.

His bail is set at an aggregate of $100,000, the social media post said.