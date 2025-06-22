Suspect in critical condition after Sand Island barricade situation

A male suspect is in critical condition after Honolulu police arrested him for attempted murder and terroristic threatening during a “barricade situation” that involved a shooting with police on Sand Island Access Road on Sunday afternoon.

In a social media post Sunday morning, HPD said there was an active police investigation of a barricade situation on Sand Island Access Road and told the public to avoid the area.

At 2:20 p.m. Sunday, HPD posted on social media that the barricade situation had been resolved and that the arrested man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No more information is available at this time, but HPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public.