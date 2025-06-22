Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 22, 2025 84° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Suspect in critical condition after Sand Island barricade situation

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

A male suspect is in critical condition after Honolulu police arrested him for attempted murder and terroristic threatening during a “barricade situation” that involved a shooting with police on Sand Island Access Road on Sunday afternoon.

In a social media post Sunday morning, HPD said there was an active police investigation of a barricade situation on Sand Island Access Road and told the public to avoid the area.

At 2:20 p.m. Sunday, HPD posted on social media that the barricade situation had been resolved and that the arrested man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No more information is available at this time, but HPD said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide