Column: Tips to get info, insurance storm-ready

The Central Pacific hurricane season is expected to have a below-normal outlook this year, with only one to four potential tropical cyclones forecast. But don’t be fooled, as it takes only one major storm to cause significant damage to homes, property and communities.

That is why it’s important to take action now during this calmer period to review your disaster preparedness plans and insurance policies.

Falling in the middle of hurricane season is National Insurance Awareness Day on June 28, which reminds property owners to ensure their insurance coverage is up to date. When a storm is imminent, our focus needs to be entirely on protecting our families and securing our homes. Dealing with insurance matters at the last minute will only add unnecessary stress to an already urgent and stressful situation.

Here are some insurance preparation tips and other things you should now consider during “the calm before the storm.”

There are three key types of storm-related insurance. A tropical storm has winds of 39 to 73 mph; it becomes a hurricane at 74 mph. The type of storm and level of wind or water damage will determine which insurance policy applies.

1) Homeowners insurance. Covers storm-related damage such as wind, hail, lightning and fallen trees. It typically includes protection for the home structure, personal belongings, and additional living expenses if the home becomes uninhabitable. However, it does not cover flood damage or storm surges.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

2) Hurricane insurance. Somew homeowners insurance policies exclude hurricane damage, requiring the homeowner to purchase a separate hurricane policy. Others include hurricane coverage and typically have a separate hurricane or windstorm deductible that specifically applies to wind damage caused by hurricanes.

3) Flood insurance. Standard homeowners or hurricane policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance must be purchased separately through the National Flood Insurance Program or private insurers. It protects against losses caused by storm surge, rising water or flash flooding.

Insurance policy moratorium with an approaching storm. An insurance moratorium is a temporary freeze that insurance companies may impose when a storm watch or warning is issued — usually 24 to 48 hours before a storm’s arrival. During this period, no new policies or changes to existing coverage can be made. That’s why it’s critical to prepare well in advance.

If your home has increased in value — due to renovations, additions or rising real estate prices — make sure your coverage reflects these changes. Speak with your respective insurance agent about hurricane and flood coverage options, especially if you live in a low-lying or high-risk flood area.

Create a home inventory. Document personal belongings with photos or videos (even through your smartphone). List serial numbers for electronics and store the records safely — either in waterproof containers or on a cloud-based system. Electronics items such as TVs, computers and appliances should have serial numbers listed. After a storm, document all damage immediately before making repairs or discarding items.

Protect critical documents. Store important paperwork such as IDs, birth certificates, wills, deeds and financial documents in waterproof bags or fireproof boxes. Back up digital copies to a secure cloud server for added protection in case the original documents become lost during a storm.

Taking time now to review and organize your insurance and disaster preparedness can make all the difference in speeding up the recovery process after a storm. Staying proactive by keeping your insurance coverage and personal property records up to date well before a storm approaches, is key to ensuring that any damage claims are processed promptly, should the need arise.

Mike Mishima is vice president and chief claims officer at DTRIC Insurance Company.