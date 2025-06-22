Letter: Insurance contracts onerous for isle docs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I read with interest the Island Voices commentary by the Hawaii Medical Association (HMA) regarding a physician’s lawsuit against HMSA, with the complaint that said the medical insurance company failed his patient by not authorizing timely treatment (“HMA’s role misstated in HMSA case,” Star-Advertiser, June 17).

The authors of the commentary correctly point out that HMA is not involved in legal disputes between physicians and patients versus insurance companies. The authors also state that the contracts with HMSA are distinctly one-sided and signed by doctors in Hawaii on a take-it-or-leave-it basis.

Congratulations to the authors for describing the one-sided arrangement which exists in Hawaii between medical insurance companies and doctors.

It should not be surprising that, according to estimates, this state is suffering from a shortage of approximately 800 primary care physicians under the present conditions.

Malcolm Ing

Nuuanu

