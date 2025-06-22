Letter: Israel in right when it comes to Iran attack

Smoke rises in the distance from explosions after an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, on June 15.

In a recent letter to the editor, the writer said that Israel’s attacks on Iran were unnecessary and irresponsible (“Israel has advantage of nuclear double standard,” Star-Advertiser, June 18). He claims that Iran does not have nuclear weapons. However, the United States agrees with Israel that Iran is close to reaching uranium enrichment to the point where it could be used in a nuclear weapon.

Israel has an amazing spy network within Iran, to such an extent that they know who the top scientists and military leaders are. This is how they were able to kill those people. Israel had to immediately bomb the nuclear facilities because their intel was showing that Iran was close to making a nuclear weapon.

For decades, Iran has vowed to completely wipe Israel off the face of the Earth. Israel has made no such threat against any other country. Israel only wants to live in peace.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

