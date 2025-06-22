Letter: Regret Trump vote? Good, but it’s too late

To my MAGA friends (and relatives), it’s time to admit you messed up. It was your vote, and those of other Donald Trump believers, that has enabled him to create the chaos inflicted on all of us.

As a result of your vote, prices for everyday essentials will skyrocket and inflation will rise as the once-vibrant economy he inherited collapses. World trade will shrink and workers will suffer.

Millions of people who looked to the U.S. as a savior will die from disease and starvation. Progress on climate change, renewable energy and research on cures for cancer, heart disease and dementia has already been halted. The loss of our cherished constitutional rights that we once took for granted as Americans will be denied to our grandchildren and future generations.

If you somehow have some regret, congratulations, but this will be a shame you cannot erase.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter