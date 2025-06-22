Letter: Trump not perfect, but better than Biden

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

What does the writer of “U.S. needs more than rallies to counter Trump” mean by the “rule of law” (Letters, Star-Advertiser, June 17)?

It was the Biden administration that allowed millions of migrants to enter the U.S. illegally.

It was the Biden administration that forgave student loans, an act that the Supreme Court ruled was illegal.

It was the Biden administration that supported Drag Queen Story Hours for minors.

It was in Biden’s White House that illegal drugs were found.

Donald Trump is not perfect, but at least he is deporting migrants here illegally and supporting Israel and the American military.

Michael Rains

Makiki

