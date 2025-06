Waikulu Distillery crew members Albert Lopez, left, and Neiman Moses roll a 426-pound blue agave pina, or trunk, onto a trailer after they harvested the plant in Makawao.

One of the things that Hawaii does better than most is grow stuff. Growers learned long ago how to turn sugar cane into sugar and it was quickly followed by growing pineapple.

So it just makes sense that new products cultivating in the islands’ rich fertile soil could be a natural hit.

Now the interest is shifting down the bar to tequila.

Business interests are watching to see if Hawaii- grown tequila-based products could be Hawaii’s next big success.

Early reports by Star- Advertiser reporter Andrew Gomes were mentioned recently online by Hawaii-born investor Steve Case.

“Maui’s agave project is a good example of what’s possible. Reactivating legacy agricultural land, creating jobs and planting seeds for a more diversified economy is the kind of progress Hawaii needs,” Case said.

Case has reason to be pleased because he has a controlling interest in Maui Land & Pineapple Company (MLP).

For investors and business interests, there is hope that tequila production could spur on Maui’s economy.

Race Randle, CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Co., explains, “Our mission remains to thoughtfully maximize the productivity of our vast portfolio of assets. Today our team is proud of this legacy as we continue efforts to reactivate thousands of acres of dormant agricultural land.”

That includes starting to grow plants to turn into tequila.

Waikulu Distillery describes itself as a “farm to bottle maker of blue agave spirits,” and according to the company press releases, can produce around 12,000 bottles a year.

“MLP is cultivating over 12,000 baby agave tequilana plants, more commonly known as blue agave or blue Weber agave, in a nursery. Later this year, planting is slated to begin on 120 acres of former pineapple fields in Upcountry Maui,” according to the news report.

To make liquor from the plants is expected to be slow going because the plants can take around six to nine years to be ready for picking and processing for the distillery.

“We believe this new venture represents a significant opportunity to create long-term growth potential for the company,” Randle said in a recent statement announcing the plan.

Waikulu Distillery uses steam to cook pieces, then crushes them after cooling to extract juice that then gets fermented and distilled to produce “agave spirits” in different flavors infused by barrel aging.

For Maui, something was already needed to spur the economy before the fires two years ago burned down Lahaina and crippled the Valley Isle’s tourism economy.

According to reports, pineapple production peaked in 1955 at 1.5 million tons of fruit grown on 76,700 acres.

Recent years have held little good news for Maui’s economy — so if a new market for Maui-grown products can succeed, it would be something for the whole state to toast.