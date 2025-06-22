Editorial: Iwilei is chance to do TOD right

Changes underway within Honolulu’s urban center, between Iwilei and Kalihi- Kapalama, hold promise of a true transformation — with thousands of units of additional housing in planned developments that include shops and community services; changes in the transportation layout to favor pedestrians, cyclists and rail riders; and upgraded commercial and industrial zones, in place of underutilized warehouses and neglected, treeless blocks.

The area is ripe for change, with degraded and outdated infrastructure, streets that are far from pedestrian-friendly, an abundance of underused warehouses — and relatively concentrated land ownership, including large parcels of state and city property and holdings by major Hawaii landowners. These include Kamehameha Schools, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Castle & Cooke, who are positioned to be partners in redevelopment.

Honolulu’s city government has an instrumental part to play in this transformation — both directly, as a landowner seeking to develop properties for the public good, and administratively, as the planning and permitting gatekeeper for development plans on state and private lands.

The next key step is harnessing the momentum that currently exists to plans that will truly uplift the area. This core piece of urban Honolulu is too important to misuse. Plans are accelerating in this post-pandemic era, now that Skyline is on track to stretch from Kapolei to Kakaako, and there’s an alignment of purpose between state and city governments on transit-oriented development (TOD), given Honolulu’s emergency-level need for new housing.

Plans for this vital area must by carefully drawn. The area is home to many working-class residents and mom-and-pop businesses, and they must not be pushed out by gentrification. Abundant additional affordable housing must be provided. At the same time, this neglected part of the city must be made sufficiently clean, green, convenient and safe so that middle-income households as well as new employers and entrepreneurs will want to be there. If the puzzle pieces can be assembled correctly, the benefits will be abundant: A thriving area will bolster Honolulu’s economic stability and release pressure on housing prices, providing opportunities for households to rise out of poverty and improving the quality of life for all.

This vision aligns with the city’s aims, and city agencies are rightly taking steps to ensure they proceed properly. On May 23, the city released a request for proposals with three targets: a conceptual plan for TOD redevelopment around the Skyline’s Kuwili Station on Iwilei Road, near Dole Cannery; a coordinated, public-private strategy for financing needed infrastructure that includes the city, state and private partners; and a strategy to make access to public transit a convenient, integral part of development.

Honolulu has $2.7 million to spend on this “pre-development” initiative for 80 acres, bounded by Nuuanu Canal to the east, North Nimitz Highway to the south, Waiakamilo Road to the west, and H-1 and Halona Street to the north. This money came from the previous federal administration and the state, but there’s plenty of city money at stake in getting the planning right, including Honolulu’s $51.5 million, 2024 investment in the Iwilei Center, which it intends to turn into a mixed-use development via public-private partnership.

Parallel initiatives are underway by the state. The Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. has developed an Iwilei Infrastructure Improvement Master Plan for 555 acres of Iwilei-Kapalama, detailing infrastructure improvements needed to develop a “high-intensity, full-service mixed-use district” over the next 30-plus years. That plan estimates that transit-oriented development in the area will produce more than 27,500 housing units, including 600 units of affordable housing in a state-supported project at King Street and Iwilei Road.

The state’s redevelopment of Mayor Wright Housing is a key feature of the area’s transformation: A public-private project by the Hawaii Public Housing Authority and Highridge Costa will replace 364 existing homes with nearly 2,500 new housing units. This new, supersized development will provide “affordable” housing, aimed at households with below-median incomes, and “workforce” housing, for those earning median and slightly above-median incomes — those now being squeezed by Honolulu’s high cost of living, despite earning the island’s average wage.

Meanwhile, Kamehameha Schools has been publicly planning its Kapalama Kai project on 104 acres now dedicated to commercial use since 2018. Half of this area will be converted to mixed-use, transit-oriented residential use, adding up to 5,000 homes. The plan is to green up the area and create a community orientation while maintaining and creating jobs and opportunities.

It’s all exciting, all forward- looking for Oahu’s current and next generations. And it starts with today’s decision-makers to get it launched right.