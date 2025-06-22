Energy resilience bill targets Hawaii communities

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D- Hawaii, proposed a bill Thursday that would expand energy resilience and reliability for the nation’s isolated regions, many of which belong to Native Hawaiian and other tribal communities.

The Energy Transitions Initiative Authorization Act would formally codify a federal program that since 2020 has provided technical assistance to remote, island and coastal communities across the country that face common energy obstacles such as limited energy infrastructure, high costs of imported energy and vulnerability to natural disasters, Case said in a news release.

Hawaii leads the nation with the most expensive power, he said, and its residential electricity rates average 34 cents per kilowatt, exceeding the national average by threefold.

“We are not alone in this problem,” Case said. “In Maine, the cost of electricity hovers at 22 cents per kilowatt, coming in at 13% higher than the national average, in part due to its many islands and isolated communities.”

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Transitions Initiative Program — the federal program Case seeks to codify — has supported more than 57 tribal, coastal, remote and island communities in tailoring efforts to energy and power concerns, according to the program’s website.

Those have included solar power interconnection, analyzing wind energy potential, conducting wildfire preparedness, advancing weatherization retrofits and implementing microgrids and battery storage projects, Case said.

In Hawaii, the program partnered with the City and County of Honolulu to address long-duration power outages caused by severe weather conditions, creating a map that identifies future locations for hybrid micro­grids, or independent energy grids, while prioritizing vulnerable areas.

“The draw of this program is that it doesn’t come in and dictate how communities reach their clean energy goals,” Case said in the release. “It is a partnership program that values and appreciates the perspective of local and Tribal communities, actively listening and incorporating community feedback.”

Case’s bill would authorize $31 million for each fiscal year from 2026 to 2030 to continue the program and require an audit of the initiative that would survey proper use of funds and establish recommendations to improve the program.

“I believe the Energy Transitions Initiative Authorization Act can further clean energy advancements in our most vulnerable communities,” he said. “I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this bill and our isolated and Tribal areas across our nation.”