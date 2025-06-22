Retired Castle & Cooke exec Saunders pushed for residential projects

Harry A. Saunders III, the recently retired chief executive of Castle &Cooke Hawai‘i who rose to lead one of the state’s biggest residential community development firms after starting as a sales agent 50 years ago, died May 26 after a recurring battle with lung cancer. He was 75.

Colleagues remembered Saunders, who was Native Hawaiian, as a pillar in Hawaii’s housing industry forever concerned about local families being able to become homeowners.

“He felt that this was his life’s mission,” recalled Christine Camp, who worked at Castle &Cooke with Saunders in the 1990s on projects including Mili­lani Mauka and later founded her own real estate development firm, Avalon Development. “He had such an understanding of what the market needed.”

Susie Saunders recalled what her husband, who retired Feb. 28, was fond of telling others. “He always said, ‘I build homes for our people by our people.’”

Castle &Cooke has developed more than 24,000 homes in Hawaii, including Waikele, part of Royal Kunia, moderately priced condominiums in Kakaako and roughly 16,000 homes in the Central Oahu community of Mililani that the company created as the first master- planned community in the state.

Saunders was about 17 years old when Castle &Cooke began developing Mi­li­lani on 3,500 acres in 1968. By the early 1970s, the Kailua High School alumnus, who attended the University of Colorado and the University of Hawaii but did not graduate, was a sales agent at Real Estate One, where he was recognized in 1973 as the firm’s top manager.

In 1975, Saunders joined the sales team for Mililani under Castle &Cooke real estate development and brokerage affiliates Oceanic Properties and Mililani Town Inc.

One listing Saunders had at the time was for a Nob Hill II townhouse priced at $53,500. It most recently sold for $312,500 in 2011, and this year is valued at $613,900 for property tax purposes.

Mililani slowly rose below Wahiawa amid the pineapple fields of Dole Food Co., a Castle &Cooke affiliate, and Saunders once described persuading people they should move “way out in the middle of nowhere” on Oahu as a challenge.

“It was an audacious thought,” he said in a 2008 interview shortly after the company delivered the last homes in the community, which cost about $3.9 billion to develop and is home to roughly 50,000 residents, shopping centers, schools, parks and recreation complexes.

AT ONE time, Castle &Cooke was one of the biggest private landowners in the islands and a member of Hawaii’s “Big Five” companies that for nearly a century dominated commerce through agriculture plantations and other businesses.

The company was established in 1851 by missionaries Samuel Northrup Castle and Amos Starr Cooke, and grew to run pineapple and sugarcane plantations on multiple islands. In 1985, billionaire David Murdock bought the firm, which then became a subsidiary of California-based Castle &Cooke Inc. Murdock died June 9.

The ascent by Saunders at Castle &Cooke Hawaii included becoming sales manager and principal broker in 1986, senior vice president and general manager in 1997, and president in 2001.

Under his leadership, the company expanded commercial real estate holdings to over 1 million square feet of office and retail space, including Dole Cannery in Iwilei and nearby land under Home Depot, Best Buy and Costco.

The company led by Saunders also diversified with a private jet fueling and serv­ice operation on Oahu, and improved its Dole Plantation visitor attraction that receives over 1.5 million guests a year.

Another venture pursued under Saunders’ leadership, though without success, was a 300- to 400-megawatt wind farm proposed for Lanai to supply Oahu with 15% to 20% of its electricity via undersea cable.

The wind farm plan, announced in 2007 and projected to cost $750 million, called for up to 170 turbines on an undeveloped side of the island. It met with heavy resistance on Lanai, where Dole once operated the world’s largest pineapple plantation. The plantation was shut down and replaced by two luxury hotels as the island’s main economic engine in 1990 and 1991.

Castle &Cooke, which owned 98% of Lanai, sold the island to billionaire Larry Ellison in 2012 for a reported $300 million.

ONE OF the biggest challenges overcome by Saunders during his long career was following up Mililani with a project called Koa Ridge, initially envisioned for 6,000 homes between Wahiawa and Mililani.

Saunders at one time anticipated being able to start developing Koa Ridge in 2008. “We have to plan for the future,” he said in 2001.

But difficulties, including opposition from nearby community leaders and the Sierra Club, resulted in the company going through an approval process with the state Land Use Commission three times between 2000 and 2012. There were also two legal challenges decided by the Hawaii Supreme Court.

After prevailing in court in 2016, the company began construction in 2017 on a revised version of the project with 3,500 homes. Bruce Barrett, whom Saunders hired in 1998 to be company sales and marketing vice president, said the nearly decade-long delay wore on his boss at the time.

“It was very hard on him,” said Barrett, who lamented that Saunders and the company were portrayed by some as big, bad developers. Barrett said the goal was to provide housing for local households in a market where demand has long outstripped supply and made housing more costly.

Barrett said only a scant few new homes in Mililani were bought by investors, and that the company’s efforts were devoted to selling homes to local owner-occupants.

“He was totally committed to that,” Barrett said of Saunders.

Garret Matsunami, who joined Castle &Cooke Hawaii in 2003 and succeeded Saunders as president, recalled that when the first owners were moving into Koa Ridge homes, Saunders said to make sure they received personal welcomes.

“He said, ‘You make sure that with each family that moves in you welcome them into our family because they are part of our family now,’” Matsunami said. “Harry’s mind was always about what Castle &Cooke does — providing homes for Hawaii’s families.”

To date, about 700 homes have been built at Koa Ridge.

SAUNDERS remained on the Castle &Cooke Hawaii board after retirement and wanted to keep coming to the office despite recent health issues, according to Matsunami.

Local developer Stanford Carr described Saunders as a friendly competitor for more than 30 years who was like the Harley-Davidson motorcycles that Saunders liked to ride.

“He’s big, he’s loud and very forceful,” said Carr, who toasted and roasted Saunders at a March retirement party held at the Pacific Club.

Carr also said Saunders was a workaholic and extremely active in trying to shape local government housing policy through industry groups and discussions with political decision-makers.

“He did so much for the housing industry in Hawaii,” Carr said.

In addition to his wife, Saunders is survived by sons Heath and Aric Saunders; his daughter, Lehua­lani Conception; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. July 12 at Hawaiian Memorial Park Chapel in Kaneohe.