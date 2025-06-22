Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board in limbo as lawmakers call for briefing
COURTESY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL
Rep. Adrian Tam (D, Waikiki), chair of the House Committee on Tourism, and Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D, East Maui- Upcountry-Molokai-Lanai- Kahoolawe), chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism, conversed before a committee conference for Senate Bill 1571 during the recent legislative session at the state Capitol. The bill changed the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s governance model when Gov. Josh Green signed it May 29.