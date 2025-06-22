Hawai‘i Tourism Authority board in limbo as lawmakers call for briefing

Rep. Adrian Tam (D, Waikiki), chair of the House Committee on Tourism, and Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D, East Maui- Upcountry-Molokai-Lanai- Kahoolawe), chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism, conversed before a committee conference for Senate Bill 1571 during the recent legislative session at the state Capitol. The bill changed the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s governance model when Gov. Josh Green signed it May 29.

The state legislators in charge of tourism are holding a post-session informational briefing Monday on the beleaguered Hawai‘i Tourism Authority that could play out more like an exit interview.

Gov. Josh Green’s office said in an email Wednesday that he plans on asking for courtesy resignations from the entire HTA board before the beginning of the next fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Green’s stance is related to the passage of Senate Bill 1571, which changed HTA’s governance model when he signed it May 29. “Because the responsibilities of the board have changed to an advisory role, he feels it best to start with a clean slate,” the email said. “The HTA board as it was previously established no longer exists, so it makes sense to look at the composition of the new board.”

State Rep. Adrian Tam (D, Waikiki), chair of the House Committee on Tourism, and state Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D, East Maui-Upcountry-Molokai-Lanai-­Kahoolawe), chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development and Tourism, are holding the joint informational briefing at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Room 329 of the state Capitol. Tam said the briefing will review HTA’s interim action plans, current projects and recent developments.

He said the briefing also will cover contract updates, the community-driven destination management action plans, or DMAPs, and audit findings issued by the state auditor.

“The purpose of this is to have an open discussion about the future of HTA and the current plans as well as any open-ended questions that other members of the community and the Legislature may have,” Tam said, adding that legislators from outside the tourism committees are welcome to sit in and ask questions.

“A lot of our members are genuinely curious about the future of HTA, and rightfully so. This is our largest industry,” he said.

Caroline Anderson, HTA interim president and CEO, said in an email, “Establishing an effective governance structure is essential and will determine how successful HTA can be in fulfilling its mission to balance the economic benefits of tourism with the impacts on our natural resources, culture and community.”

DeCoite said Thursday that the idea behind the briefing is to avoid waiting until the end of the year and then scrambling at the last minute to address concerns about tourism, especially since it’s the economic driver for the state. She said she expects Monday’s briefing will be comprehensive.

“We just have had challenges with HTA and some of the things that they have been doing. We have tried to solve everything in the past years. There are just a lot of issues. We keep seeing HTA in the newspaper,” DeCoite said.

She added that above all, HTA officials have to work together and prioritize its goals and projects.

“They have got to be able to justify the funds that they requested for some of the priorities that they have asked for — more so on the destination management, which has been an issue for me,” DeCoite said. “I’m sure you saw the audit on the destination management action plans and it doesn’t look good.”

The latest management audit released by State Auditor Leslie H. Kondo determined that HTA’s destination management focus is “not new or effective” and the agency remains unable to gauge its own performance.

The state audit was especially critical of HTA’s DMAP effort, which it determined was “poorly planned and executed with key decisions deferred to third-party contractors and island steering committees. The result: many of the actions did not address hot spots, were underway or already achieved, or were impractical.”

The DMAPs are HTA’s latest destination management strategy, and the plans approved by the HTA board in 2021 were intended to detail the steps the community, the visitor industry and other sectors deemed necessary to improve tourism management over a three-year period.

The DMAPs were an outgrowth of the HTA Strategic Plan, which ran from 2020 to 2025 and was touted as the first strategic plan the agency developed as part of its shift from a mainly marketing focus to a greater emphasis on destination management.

Anderson said in an email that the audit “identified areas for improvement, and we have begun assessing the recommendations provided in the report. HTA remains focused on improving its processes and procedures, including how we measure success and effectiveness in accomplishing our mission.”

SOME OF the HTA board and staff disagreed with the management audit’s findings, and it’s unclear what tack they will take in the informational briefing. It’s also uncertain how current HTA board members will react to Green’s request or the other coming governance changes.

HTA staff already is dealing with several key vacancies, although Anderson has launched a 90-day action plan to shore up the agency.

In addition to downgrading the HTA board to an advisory board, SB 1571 lays out new operational and administrative criteria, and sets new standards for the selection of board members. The bill also amends eligibility requirements to serve on the advisory board.

It removes the director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism from the board and requires that board members must be a representative of a tourism-impacted entity.

Other provisions allow the House speaker and Senate president to each appoint an HTA advisory board member and allow the advisory board to appoint the HTA president and CEO, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. Additionally, SB 1571 requires the HTA leader to report to the governor.

The measure also clarifies that the Hawai‘i Convention Center must reflect a “Hawaii” sense of place instead of a “Hawaiian” sense of place.

HTA board Chair Todd Apo said the board is still processing the changes. Apo added that John Cole, the deputy attorney general assigned to HTA, told the board at its last meeting that the state Department of the Attorney General’s interpretation of the law “does not require the board to get wiped out and restarted now.”

Apo said Cole told the HTA board that “nobody has the authority to require any board member to resign, but obviously it can be asked for, and then it is up to each board member.”

THE DILEMMA before the board members only adds to the recent uncertainties. In the past several months, HTA has undergone dramatic leadership shake-ups as it has struggled to address allegations of inappropriate freebies at the Hawai‘i Convention Center and inconsistencies in its Hawaii Tourism Conference partnerships.

There were also allegations about potential procurement violations and late payments to contractors.

State Sen. Kurt Fevella (R, Ewa Beach), HTA contractors, former HTA employees and some board members also alleged in a Honolulu Star-Advertiser story May 4 that HTA and DBEDT failed to respond promptly to complaints about a hostile work environment, including alleged racist and sexist comments, that they claim contributed to the recent resignations of five Native Hawaiian members of HTA’s leadership team.

Isaac Choy, HTA vice president of finance and acting chief administrative officer, was put on unpaid leave May 9 at the direction of the state attorney general and the Department of Human Resources amid allegations he made racist and sexist remarks on the job. Since Choy was the project manager for $100 million in repairs at the convention center, his absence could extend the center’s planned construction beyond two years, putting the state at risk of losing millions of dollars in group tourism bookings.

Choy, who remains on unpaid leave, has sued named and unnamed HTA officials, alleging they retaliated against him for reporting what he called procurement, spending and other violations.