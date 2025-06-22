Kokua Line: How do I expedite request for vital records?

Kokua Line has received questions from readers dismayed that it can take weeks to receive vital records such as birth or death certificates ordered from the state Department of Health. We followed up with the department on ways to speed up urgent requests and other questions, and received the following responses from the DOH communications office.

Question: Is there any scenario where a person who orders a copy of a birth certificate … can receive the birth certificate on the same day?

Answer: “While same-day or near same-day serv­ice can’t be guaranteed, it is possible in urgent circumstances on a case-by-case basis. What’s required is filling out the online form completely and accurately, paying in full, then submitting an email with the order number and documentation regarding the urgency. Appearing in person is not a requirement. If the emergency can be accommodated, the record can either be immediately mailed or made available for pickup by the requester or the person designated by the requester in writing.” Details about the online form and follow-up email are in the next answer.

Q: I need to get a copy of my brother’s death certificate. What is the quickest way to do this? He died last year.

A: “Placing an order online (at vitrec.ehawaii.gov), making payment, and accurately uploading the required documentation. If you have extraordinary circumstances that require immediate attention by our staff, we ask that you submit your inquiry in writing to our email address at doh. issuancequery@doh.hawaii.gov, with the words ‘Urgent BC Request,’ ‘Urgent MC Request,’ or ‘Urgent DC Request’ (depending on what type of record you seek), followed by your name in the subject line, and we will make every attempt to address those inquiries as expeditiously as possible. It is recommended that your order number and documentation regarding the urgency are included in the email. Non-urgent requests may also be made by submitting an email to doh. issuancequery@doh. hawaii.gov with the words ‘BC Request,’ ‘MC Request,’ or ‘DC Request’ followed by your name on the subject line.”

“BC” stands for birth certificate, “MC” is for marriage certificate and “DC” is for death certificate.

Q: If I make an appointment at DOH, will I get the birth certificate the same day? Or is the appointment just to drop off the documentation and then I have to wait for the birth certificate? How long would I have to wait?

A: Some readers assumed they would receive quicker service by requesting the record in person, but that’s not the case, according to the DOH, which said that “appointments are appropriate for: individuals who do not have internet access or who need assistance to complete an online application; individuals who do not have a mailing address the order can be sent to; and individuals who have a complex or unusual issue. For example, a request for a 1920s birth certificate where the birth date is unknown may require genealogical research and additional questions from DOH staff through an in-person appointment. Wait times for certificates will vary and are dependent on several factors, including the date the order is submitted, whether corrections are required on the record, non- payment of the order, quantity of certificates ordered, and additional review to ensure the requester is entitled to the document.”

Q: If I must appear in person, can I walk in?

A: “Walk-ins are accepted but having an appointment is recommended. Walk-ins are handled on a first-come, first-served basis with appointments getting priority at the scheduled time over walk-ins. There have been rare occasions when too many walk-ins have arrived and individuals must be turned away at the close of the business day.”

The Vital Records office is on the first floor of the main Hawaii Department of Health building at the corner of Beretania and Punchbowl streets in Honolulu.

Q: Is there an expedited method of getting a copy of a birth certificate? I can’t wait the six to eight weeks the online form says it may take.

A: This reader wanted to know if the DOH offers rush service for an added fee, but that’s not an option when placing an online order. As described in the second answer, DOH staff considers urgent requests case-by-case, after an accurate, paid online order and a follow-up email are received. “The current operator of our ordering system does not allow for an expedited process; however, we are taking steps to introduce a process to allow for expedited fees and expedited processing. Each rush request is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and is dependent on the availability of the certificate. Documentation regarding the urgency is recommended and can be required in certain cases, such as an airline ticket departure date or start date for entry to school or for additions for health insurance coverage purposes.”

For detailed instructions on how to order Hawaii- issued birth, marriage, civil union, divorce or death certificates online, by mail or in person, go to 808ne.ws/3G9WqBx.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.