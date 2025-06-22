Renovated Blaisdell Concert Hall a hit for performers and economy
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
John Condrey, right, lead architect and project manager for the city, stands in the newly redone seating area during a tour of the newly renovated Blaisdell Concert Hall on March 20.
JOAN MARCUS / BROADWAY IN HAWAII
The six wives of English king Henry VIII are reimagined as members of a 21st-century “girl group” in the national touring company production of “Six” currently playing at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.