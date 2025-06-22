David Shapiro: It’s not message but delivery as Dems seek to claw back

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A big Democratic Party problem as it struggles to regain power is public doubt over its ability to govern effectively.

Former President Joe Biden’s top achievement was his bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which allocated $1 trillion for roads, bridges, rail, clean energy, environmental protection, electric vehicle chargers, expanded broadband and more.

The Democrat’s great failure was getting little of the money spent in his remaining three years, stumped by a bureaucratic morass that left voters frustrated as the promised bounty never arrived.

Swing voters may have doubts about what Donald Trump does and how he does it, but they credit the Republican for at least getting things done.

Hawaii Democrats have been spared accountability for poor results because of weak opposition from the local GOP, with its oligarchic history and more recent toxic infighting.

But examples of miserable governance by Hawaii Democrats abound, and the GOP is slowly fielding more formidable candidates.

Honolulu rail has been a running symbol of Democratic bungling for nearly 20 years.

They promised a line from Kapolei to Ala Moana Center for $5 billion, to be finished five years ago. Now it’s two stations shorter, half-finished and costing $10 billion, with six more years and many pitfalls to go before completion.

Lawmakers promised a new Aloha Stadium would be finished three years ago for $350 million. Today, the old condemned stadium still stands, with no final plan to replace it and cost projections of $650 million floated.

Promises of tens of thousands of new affordable homes by the last three Democratic administrations are unrealized, leaving people still struggling to afford a life in the place they were born.

It’s not only the big failures that threaten the party’s credibility; the little things nettle, too.

The Waikiki Natatorium was condemned 46 years ago, but remains an embarrassing eyesore in the heart of Oahu’s tourism center as mayoral administrations go back-and-forth between restoring it or tearing it down.

It’s taken nearly a quarter century to resolve the fate of the Falls of Clyde as it sat an ugly wreck in prime space at Honolulu Harbor.

We thought a decision had finally been made in the endless dispute over whether to remove the Haiku Stairs, but yet another lawsuit was filed last week.

There are several unhealthy dynamics at play, led by pay-to-play politics.

Rail and the stadium ran into trouble because they were designed with an eye more toward commercial development around the projects — and the campaign donations development brings — than the actual projects.

On housing, lawmakers get bazillions in campaign cash from builders hoping for a green light, then give influential party interest groups like environmentalists, historic preservationists and Native Hawaiians restrictive regulations to tie the developments in costly knots.

The thicket of regulations also enables extended NIMBYism over disputes like the Natatorium, Haiku Stars and homelessness initiatives.

Public involvement in government decisions should be generous, but the process must allow a point where debate stops and a decision is made.

Setting an example on campaign finance and having the difficult conversations with party constituencies on pruning excessive regulations are steps Democrats must take to become a party that gets things done.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.