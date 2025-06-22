Dave Reardon: Week Zero schedule not what it used to be for Hawaii

When I read about the most recent discussion to change the limited Week Zero schedule to the opening week of the college football season for everybody, my first thought was it would kill one of the few advantages Hawaii has to offset many inherent disadvantages. One of the worst is being 2,500 miles away from the nearest potential opponents, and the one-week head start on getting the season going helped mitigate that.

But the more angles you view this from, the more it appears that the benefit, or potential benefit, of that extra week and — in the case of Hawaii and its guests — an extra game is not what it used to be, anyway.

Until a few years ago, the NCAA’s allowing of UH and any other schools scheduled to play in the islands that season to add a game above the limit for the rest of the FBS was known known as the Hawaii Exemption.

The theory was that revenue derived from an additional game would defray the extensive travel costs to Hawaii. Or, a school could choose to use the extra week off as a bye before or after playing at Hawaii to prepare for or recover from the travel.

Things got more complicated as schools scheduled games on other continents and requested waivers from the NCAA to start their season a week earlier.

The NCAA is tired of dealing with the waiver requests and wants to streamline things. It likes the idea of a consistent starting date for all of its teams.

Last year, Oregon was scheduled to play at Hawaii during Week Zero. But the Ducks pulled out, and also canceled two future games against UH. Hawaii received a $1 million cancellation fee.

A fraction of that went to pay Delaware State, which replaced Oregon as UH’s Week Zero foe last season. The Warriors beat the FCS team 35-14, evening UH’s record in Week Zero games since 2016 to 4-4.

Stanford visits Hawaii at the Ching Complex on Aug. 23 for one of just four Week Zero games this year. The Cardinal then take a week off before playing at BYU on Sept. 6. Stanford plays a total of 12 games this year, and also must keep the week after the regular season ends open for a potential ACC championship game.

Conference championship games and the College Football Playoff expansion have added to scheduling challenges for elite programs … or any program with just a sliver of hope of making it to the conference title game.

Hawaii has a 12-game regular-season schedule, opting for the extra bye that starting on Week Zero allows instead of the 13th game allowed by the Hawaii Exemption.

The Mountain West championship game is Dec. 5, six days after UH completes its schedule at home against Wyoming. The Cowboys and the three other Mountain West teams that could play a 13th game because they are visiting Hawaii this season are playing just 12 and opting for the extra rest, too.

If all teams are allowed to start their seasons a week earlier, the teams with legit CFP ambitions would perhaps start on what is now Week Zero with a warm-up against a team from the FCS, as that lower level appears headed toward starting a week earlier all around, too. Then they’d have another healing-up bye week to use later.

If everyone started a week earlier, it is unlikely Hawaii’s game would get the exposure of a national telecast, like this year’s game against Stanford, which is on CBS.

Maybe that’s a good thing, considering the state of the Warriors program, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2020, and won’t have a full-sized stadium to call home until 2028, at the earliest.