Kahuku quarterback Christian Sanford-Tupuola rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter against Bishop Gorman on Aug. 16.

The evolution of the Hawaii football team’s run-and-shoot offense includes plays involving tight ends and long-armed offensive tackles.

The Rainbow Warriors secured three 2026 commitments to address those areas:

>> Kahuku’s Christian Sanford-Tupuola, who has been used as a wideout and quarterback in the Red Raiders’ open-set offense, is projected as a future UH tight end.

>> Nanakuli’s Vai Fanuaea, who drew initial interest at a basketball tournament at the Hawaii Convention Center, is viewed as a tight end or defensive end when he joins the Warriors next year.

>> Andrew Price was a lean right tackle for Timberline High in Boise last season but has added 50 pounds in the offseason to provide more power to his blocks.

All three will put their commitments in writing during the early signing period in December.

“It’s close to my family,” Sanford-Tupuola said of his decision. “It’s close to home.”

Sanford-Tupuola lived in Aiea through fourth grade, moved to the North Shore, and then played several positions in youth-league games at Laie Park. “I went wherever the coach wanted me to play,” he said. “I got to high school, and I started to switch over to receiver.”

When the Red Raiders needed a quarterback, Sanford-Tupuola accepted the assignment. He quickly picked up every facet of the offense. “It’s easy when you have a different mindset, like a quarterback, he said. “As a quarterback, you have to know everybody’s assignment.”

He also found inspiration from his cousin Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a Pearl City standout who played at Washington. “He always pushed me to be a better version of myself,” Sanford-Tupuola said.

He said he plans to begin a two-year church mission next summer. He will report to UH in 2028, in time for the projected opening of the new stadium in Halawa.

It was Kari Ambrozich, UH’s student adviser and former Rainbow Wahine volleyball player and coach, who alerted the UH football coaches to teammates on her son Trey’s basketball club. UH receivers coach Jared Ursua, who was watching his daughter play in a tournament, noticed Fanuaea. Soon after, defensive ends coach Jordan Pu‘u-Robinson contacted Fanuaea.

“It was the whole recruiting process, especially Coach Pu‘u, checking up on me and my family and getting to know me more on a personal level than just as an athlete,” Fanuaea said. “That was different from other schools that I’ve been in contact with, where they just worried about me as an athlete. Coach Pu‘u, from the beginning until now, knows me way more as a person. On the (UH-sponsored) visit, it really felt like the environment for me. Ultimately, it’s great to stay home and play for the Rainbow Warriors.”

Fanuaea is 6 feet 5 and 230 pounds. For now, he projects to compete at tight end for the Warriors in 2026.

Price said his choice came down to three things: “the culture, the people, the coaches.”

Last year, the 6-foot-5 Price was a quick, agile and effective 215-pound right tackle as a Timberline junior in 2024. “I’m pretty strong, and athletic enough to make up the difference,” Price said. “I realized in the offseason I was good enough and needed to put on weight and take it seriously.”

Through training, quitting basketball and eating better, Price gained 60 pounds to weigh 275. Since then, he “leaned” down, dropped to 265. “I ended up with a better weight,” he said.

Price said he lifts weights and runs every morning. He also keeps fit mowing lawns. He currently has 32 customers, including 28 regulars. “I do a lot of yard work,” he said. “I end up walking 30, 40 miles a week mowing lawns.”