Campbell’s Moore, Moanalua’s Sugui lead inaugural all-state flag football team

Campbell’s Shaleah Moore, left, and coach Will Naboa and Moanalua’s Zaira Sugui received top honors on the All-State team, with Moore on defense, Sugui on offense and Naboa as Coach of the Year

Shaleah “Lala” Moore doesn’t look like the typical sack monster racked up 20 sacks as Campbell’s primary pass rusher to earn Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Zaira Sugui, Moanalua’s prolific passer, was voted All-State Offensive Player of the Year. Despite a busy training schedule that included daily wrestling workouts, the two-time state wrestling champion amassed incredible numbers at quarterback.

At 5 feet, 1 inch and 105 pounds, Campbell sophomore Shaleah “Lala” Moore doesn’t look like the typical sack monster.

Moore became the most imposing playmaker in the state as Hawaii enjoyed its inaugural season of high school flag football. Moore racked up 20 sacks as Campbell’s primary pass rusher to earn Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“I’m actually surprised. I never thought I would get something like this. I just tried my best,” Moore said.

The panel of coaches and media had plenty of great defensive seasons across the board to consider.

>> Moanalua senior Kaia Borje-Peeples amassed 22 sacks while adding 25 receptions for 330 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver.

>> Leilehua’s versatile senior Madi Powell had eight interceptions and six pass deflections, including three picks and three deflections in an upset win over top-seeded Moanalua in the state championships.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Moore’s teammate, junior defensive back Jaynalyn Sotelo, made a smooth transition from the basketball court to the gridiron and piled up 11 interceptions, including two pick-6s.

Moore was dominant from start to finish. She also accumulated 24 receptions for 251 yards and four TDs as the Lady Sabers captured the state title. She grew up playing a variety of sports, but focused on club flag football.

As a high schooler, she also runs track for the Lady Sabers, making time management a challenge in spring season.

“It’s good to have fun, actually. I get my speed from my dad (Bryson Moore). He played football and ran track in high school (Nanakuli),” Moore said. “When he has time we run and train at the park. He’s still faster than me. At the park, we do footwork and ladders. I’ve been playing since I was 6, when my dad made a team for my brothers and me.”

She went on to play club ball with coach Ladd Mokiao of Rooted Hawaii. Mokiao later became head coach at Moanalua.

“She’s an unstoppable, badass blitzer,” Mokiao said. “At that position, she’s the best. In the beginning, when she was 11 or so, she had problems pulling the flag, catching the ball. But she got better at blitzing, and fourth-and-long she would always stop that quarterback. As my center, she would catch the ball and got better as she got older.”

Zaira Sugui, Moanalua’s prolific passer, was voted All-State Offensive Player of the Year. Despite a busy training schedule that included daily wrestling workouts, the two-time state wrestling champion amassed incredible numbers at quarterback.

In preseason, she tallied 926 passing yards and 18 TDs with three interceptions in five games, including wins over Waianae, Kamehameha and Punahou.

In league play, Sugui had 1,652 yards and 31 TDs with just seven picks. She also rushed for 261 yards and five more TDs.

The state tournament was a struggle against Leilehua, which lost to Moanalua during the OIA season, 32-6. In the state quarterfinals, Leilehua made it tougher by going to man coverage. Also, four Moanalua starters, including receiver Alofa Simanu, were injured.

The third and probably most crucial factor: Sugui suffered a sprained throwing elbow early in the game. She was never the same. The Lady Mules limited Sugui to 115 passing yards, one TD and four picks on 9-for-29 passing, eliminating the previously unbeaten Na Menehune from title contention.

She finished the full season with 3,078 passing yards and a whopping 51 TDs (with 18 interceptions) despite Moanalua’s late-season decline. The junior’s passer rating: 163.42.

“I feel really honored and blessed to have this opportunity to be the All-State Offensive Player of the Year. This wouldn’t be possible without my parents, teammates and coaches,” Sugui said. “I really thank the man above, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for always giving me these opportunities, and for guiding and protecting me through everything I do.”

Sugui’s training schedule has barely tapered off. She competed in a local wrestling tournament this month. In July, she will go freestyle at the nationals in Fargo, N.D. Meanwhile, flag football training resumes next week.

“I believe I can achieve more and become a better quarterback even with a busy schedule. Short and small practice sessions on my form, and passing to my teammates here and there,” she said. “I can also visualize myself succeeding in the sport when I have down time. Mental practice can be super effective.”

Mokiao has appreciated the quiet leadership of his wrestler-quarterback.

“Her mentality, her thinking is old school. She wants to play when she got hurt, but I told her if you had told me earlier in the game, our game plan would’ve been different,” Mokiao said. “That’s where we’ve got to communicate better.”

The inaugural season of the sport didn’t deter spectacular numbers for many offensive playmakers. Sugui’s main target at Moanalua was Jodie Keo, a freshman who had 84 receptions and 21 TDs in league and HHSAA action. She also snagged four interceptions as a DB.

Nanakuli junior Carlee Sausi-Callejo was superb with 57 catches for 899 yards and 11 TDs in league and state-tourney play. She also passed for three more TDs, and racked up six interceptions and another TD on defense.

Before suffering a season-ending injury in the opening round of the state tournament, Zenn Nelson of Mililani was a game-changer. The speedy sophomore passed for 708 yards and 14 TDs with 10 interceptions, and rushed for 385 yards and six more TDs. Nelson also tallied six receptions for 61 yards and a TD.

Nanakuli freshman Charyssa Asinsin passed for 1,782 yards and 19 TDs (with six INTs), and rushed for 315 yards and three more TDs. Defensively, she was outstanding with 11 interceptions.

Campbell quarterback Maya Gonsalves began senior year as a wide receiver, but after the Lady Sabers’ QB, Alexis Amanonce-Feliciano, suffered a season-ending injury at the first practice, she was moved to the pocket. Gonsalves passed for 1,643 yards and 24 TDs (19 interceptions), and rushed for 316 yards and five TDs. She also had three interceptions as a safety.

Coach of the Year honors went to Campbell’s Will Naboa.

“It’s pretty humbling, just the overall experience itself, to be recognized by your peers. It means a lot,” he said.

The Lady Sabers overcame an early preseason injury to their quarterback and rode a tenacious defense and an offense that evolved week by week en route to the state title.

“It’s taking the time to evaluate the players. Our coaching staff has always been able to identify talent. When Alexis went down, broke her wrist at practice, Maya was supposed to be a receiver. Even before the injury, I knew Maya would be our backup quarterback,” Naboa said. “Dwight, Maya’s dad, said, ‘Coach, you can’t make Maya your quarterback. You’ll lose every game. She’s never played QB.’ It’s not her primary position in club ball, but I told all the girls you can try out for any position. I do my version of Madden ratings. Everyone had their ratings.”

Naboa’s rating for Gonsalves overall was in the mid- to high-80s across the board.

“She was probably our overall No. 1 player after the assessment, and she had the ability to read and react within the game,” he said.

Other top candidates for COY honors included Mokiao, Nick Asinsin of Nanakuli, Bryant Moniz of Leilehua, Jordan Chun of Punahou and Rod York of Mililani.

—

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

POS. NAME SCHOOL HT. WT YR

REC Jodie Keo Moanalua 5-5 140 Fr.

Rec: 84-1,301 yds, 21 TD; Def: 4 INT, 2 pass def.

REC Carlee Sausi-Callejo Nanakuli 5-8 175 Jr.

Rec: 57-899 yds, 11 TD; Rush: 20-158; Pass: 23-39-3—268, 3 TD; Def: 23 TKL, 6 INT

REC Jyzelle Gorion Campbell 5-3 103 So.

Rec: 31-557 yds, 9 TD

REC Alofa Simanu Moanalua 5-4 140 Fr.

Rec: 32-434 yds, 5 TD; Pass: 35-51-2—399, 6 TD; Rush: 13-63; Def: 4 INT (TD)

REC Shaydenurijah Key Bird Nanakuli 5-2 110 Fr.

Rec: 52-605 yds, 7 TD; Def: 34 TKL, 3 sacks, INT

QB Zaira Sugui Moanalua 5-6 155 Jr.

Pass: 204-364-18—3,078, 51 TD; Rush: 91-534, 5 TD; Def: 4 INT

U Zenn Nelson Mililani 5-5 110 So.

Pass: 70-122-10—708, 14 TD; Rush: 68-385, 6 TD; Rec: 6-61, TD; Def: 8 TKL

U Charyssa Asinsin Nanakuli 5-5 115 Fr.

Pass: 140-222-6—1,782, 19 TD; Rush 50-315, 3 TD; Rec: 10-75; Def: 11 TKL, 11 INT

U Maya Gonsalves Campbell 5-7 137 Sr.

Pass: 131-253-19—1,643, 24 TD; Rush: 5 TD; Def: 24 TKL, 3 INT

DEFENSE

POS. NAME SCHOOL HT. WT YR

DL Shaleah Moore Campbell 5-1 105 So.

20 sacks; Rec:24-251, 4 TD

DL Styralynn Reyes Nanakuli 5-2 115 Fr.

18 sacks, including 3 against OIA champion Moanalua

LB Sophie Foster Mililani 5-5 110 Fr.

26 TKL, INT, defl.; Rec: 38-304, 2 TD

LB Xailey Robinson Mililani 5-8 120 So.

15 tkl, 2 tfl, 1 int, 5 defl.

DB Jaynalyn Sotelo Campbell 5-9 130 Jr.

11 INT (2 TD); Rec: 17-245, 6 TD

DB Nahealani Choy Foo Mililani 5-7 120 Sr.

25 TKL, 7 INT, 6 defl.; Rec: 20-284, 6 TD; Def:

DB Madi Powell Leilehua 5-4 120 Sr.

8 INT, 6 defl (3 INT, 3 defl vs Moa.); Rec 23-233, 6 TD; Rush: 27-90; PR TD

U Kaia Borje-Peeples Moanalua 5-1 125 Sr.

22 sacks, 13 TFL: Rec: 25-350, 8 TD; Rush: 30-110

U Aiesha DeWeever Campbell 5-5 125 Jr.

5 INT, 1 defl; Rec: 31-308, 3 TD

Offensive Player of the Year: Zaira Sugui, Moanalua

Defensive Player of the Year: Shaleah Moore, Campbell

Coach of Year: Will Naboa, Campbell

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

POS: NAME, SCHOOL HT WT YR

REC: Kili Kamakeeaina, Baldwin 5-2 130 Sr.

REC: Princess Kirra Pagba-Pimenta, Castle 5-6 137 Sr.

REC: Alethea Hayashi, Punahou 5-4 130 Jr.

REC: Maci Rivera, Leilehua 5-7 136 Sr.

REC: Kaila Miller, Kamehameha 5-8 130 So.

QB: Kawenalynn Kaluna, Waianae 5-7 125 Fr.

U: Cayden Parado, Campbell 5-7 135 Jr.

U: Kylee Sivertsen (DL/WR), Kamehameha 5-8 130 So.

U: Dorian Pokipala, Castle 5-4 126 Jr.

DEFENSE

POS: NAME, SCHOOL HT WT YR

DL: Minei Haiola-Borges, Leilehua 5-4 135 Sr.

DL: Alizae Maialoha, Mililani 5-9 110 Fr.

LB: Capri Heffernan, Punahou 5-4 145 So.

LB: Leimomi Hokoana-Molinas, KS-Maui 5-3 110 Jr.

DB: Evalani Keawekane, KS-Maui 5-9 145 Sr.

DB: Kamea Abreu, KS-Maui 5-9 125 Sr.

DB: Maryah Puletasi, Punahou 5-8 125 So.

U: Brooke Kurasaki, Mililani 5-8 110 Sr.

U: Cali Moniz-Kealoha, Leilehua 5-10 135 So.

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

Receivers

Zylea Choy Foo, Kailua

Kylie Denis, Konawaena

Janeane Fonoimoana, Kahuku

Kapri Friel-Lacar, Kamehameha

Journey Hett, Kamehameha-Maui

Halia Hoapili, Punahou

Kayzia James, Konawaena

Raejia-Li Librando, Kamehameha-Maui

Tatiana Mafatini, Baldwin

Angel Medeiros, Waianae

Jada Smith, Baldwin

Quarterbacks

Zariah Hanohano, Kahuku

Hayden Kaahanui-Cera, Kamehameha

Kiilei Leleiwi, Konawaena

Tyra Shimizu, Kamehameha-Maui

Kaya Texeira, Waiakea

Ayva Walthall, McKinley

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Sofia Abernathy, KS-Maui

Neira Grace Alabastro, Punahou

Raeziah Kuhiiki, Nanakuli

Linebackers

Carly Akaka, Hilo

Iolani Campbell, Konawaena

Katelyn Constantino, Waimea

Harmony-Marie Gonzales, Kamehameha

Jodie Herrera, Kapolei

Makanalii Kahaawi, Campbell

Hope Maldonado, Waianae

Malia McCoy, Punahou

Maesha Muaau, Nanakuli

Kiara Patterson, Waiakea

Kaitlyn Pres, Leilehua

Ayanah Soon, ‘Iolani

Myla Tuitele, KS-Maui

Defensive backs

Bella Alo, Kamehameha

Lindyn Arakawa, Kamehameha

Bria Hao, Konawana

Raiha Kalama, Kahuku

Asomaliu Kerman, Kaimuki

Marisa Lam, Moanalua

Kilihea Lee, KS-Maui

Mia Lopes, Kahuku

Ayreeana Manutai, Mililani

Akaecia Mateo, Moanalua

Alexiarae Medeiros, Kamehameha

Kaylie Pang, ‘Iolani

Jailyn Smith, Moanalua

Utility

Hailey Fernandez, ‘Iolani

Kaira Keamo-Tai, Waianae

Honey Kuiee-Matias, Kaimuki

Kailea Moniz, Baldwin

Skye Pedro, Leilehua

Nateila Rivera, Konawaena

Rylee Souza, KS-Maui

Jackie Sur, ‘Iolani