Campbell’s Moore, Moanalua’s Sugui lead inaugural all-state flag football team
Flag football players on the first team.
Zaira Sugui, Moanalua’s prolific passer, was voted All-State Offensive Player of the Year. Despite a busy training schedule that included daily wrestling workouts, the two-time state wrestling champion amassed incredible numbers at quarterback.
Shaleah “Lala” Moore doesn’t look like the typical sack monster racked up 20 sacks as Campbell’s primary pass rusher to earn Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Campbell’s Shaleah Moore, left, and coach Will Naboa and Moanalua’s Zaira Sugui received top honors on the All-State team, with Moore on defense, Sugui on offense and Naboa as Coach of the Year