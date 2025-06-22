Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Campbell’s Moore, Moanalua’s Sugui lead inaugural all-state flag football team

By Paul Honda

Today

STAR-ADVERTISER AND COURTESY PHOTOS Flag football players on the first team.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Zaira Sugui, Moanalua’s prolific passer, was voted All-State Offensive Player of the Year. Despite a busy training schedule that included daily wrestling workouts, the two-time state wrestling champion amassed incredible numbers at quarterback.
Zaira Sugui, Moanalua’s prolific passer, was voted All-State Offensive Player of the Year. Despite a busy training schedule that included daily wrestling workouts, the two-time state wrestling champion amassed incredible numbers at quarterback.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Shaleah “Lala” Moore doesn’t look like the typical sack monster racked up 20 sacks as Campbell’s primary pass rusher to earn Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Shaleah “Lala” Moore doesn’t look like the typical sack monster racked up 20 sacks as Campbell’s primary pass rusher to earn Star-Advertiser All-State Defensive Player of the Year honors.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Campbell’s Shaleah Moore, left, and coach Will Naboa and Moanalua’s Zaira Sugui received top honors on the All-State team, with Moore on defense, Sugui on offense and Naboa as Coach of the Year
Campbell’s Shaleah Moore, left, and coach Will Naboa and Moanalua’s Zaira Sugui received top honors on the All-State team, with Moore on defense, Sugui on offense and Naboa as Coach of the Year

