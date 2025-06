The Hawaii baseball team continued its reloading with commitments from a left-handed pitcher, a smooth-hitting first baseman and a durable catcher.

Pitcher Caleb Okada, a 2023 Kamehameha graduate; first baseman Josh Martin, who struck out only eight times in 215 plate appearances, and Mikey Easter, who started all 50 games for Azusa Pacific this past season, will join the Rainbow Warriors in August. Okada and Martin played for Santa Rosa Junior College in 2025.

“I played at (Les Murakami) Stadium in high school, and I always wanted to play for my state,” Okada said. “Luckily, I was able to get an opportunity to play at home, and I took it.”

Okada, who is 6 feet and 185 pounds, played at Saint Martin’s in Washington as a freshman. “The people there were great, everything was great, but the baseball wasn’t what I wanted it to be,” he said. “I wanted to put myself in a better position to become the best player I could possibly be.”

His trainer Marcus Kimura, an assistant strength/conditioning coach at Hawaii Pacific University, recommended Santa Rosa. Okada began the 2025 season as a starter, then moved to late-inning reliever and closer, then returned to the starting rotation. He pitched to a 3.73 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while averaging 10.91 strikeouts per nine innings and holding opponents to a .223 average. His go-to pitch is a slider that he developed the summer ahead of joining Saint Martin’s.

“I kind of threw a loopy curve-slurve,” he said. “I was playing summer ball and I wanted to distinguish a curve and slider. I just messed with some grips, and I stuck with it, and now (the slider) is my go-to pitch.”

He also throws a fastball that tops at 90 mph, curve and changeup.

Martin, who bats and throws left-handed, said he based his decision largely on head coach Rich Hill’s reputation. “He’s a winning coach. And, of course, the weather out here was a big thing for me. Lastly, the culture. The culture is huge out there. l was super interested in that, and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Growing up in Novato, Calif., Martin began playing baseball as a left-throwing catcher. “When I was 13, I moved to shortstop, and that doesn’t happen for a lefty,” he said. But he liked fielding grounders, leading to his final move to first base.

In 2025, Martin’s slash line was .295/.425/.451. He had a walk-to-strikeout ratio of 4.13-to-1, He struck out only 3.7% of his plate appearances. “When I was younger, I wasn’t always the biggest kid, but I made contact,” Martin said. “I hate striking out. There’s nothing more that I hate. I don’t like doing something that is completely unproductive. I want to move the runner over and be a team guy. Striking out is not a team guy.”

He credits his discipline to his ability to decipher breaking pitches. “The biggest thing for me is I see spin with curveballs and sliders,” Martin said. “I think God gave me the ability to see spin. And I’d say my hand-eye coordination is the best part of my game. … With two strikes, I change my approach, and try to let the pitch get deep, and (then) shoot it the other way. That’s worked all my life.”

Easter also credited Hill for his decision. “Coach Hill is a great coach respected by so many people in the baseball community,” Easter said. “He really made Hawaii seem like home. There’s nothing better than playing in front of a large crowd every night at the Les. I trust Coach Hill in what he’s building over there, and I’m excited to be part of it.”

Easter was a middle infielder through his junior year at Arcadia High. As a senior, he agreed to fill the vacancy at catcher. “I did it, and I’m happy I did it,” he said.

After two years at East Los Angeles College, he transferred to Division II Azusa Pacific, where former MLB outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis is the head coach. This year, Easter hit .350, drove in 64 runs, and started all 50 games, including 45 at catcher. “It was a grind, but I loved it,” Easter said.

Easter also batted leadoff, manufacturing a .440 on-base percentage. “Not many catchers are leading off,” he said. “I’ve got a little speed. I wouldn’t say I’m a speedster, but I can surprise people.”

Easter is using an NCAA exemption that grants an extra season to a senior who previously played at a junior college.