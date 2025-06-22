10 of the world’s most alluring hidden bars (and how to find them)

What’s the enduring appeal of drinking in a hidden bar? During Prohibition, concealing your establishment made sense — if you wanted to stay in business and out of jail. But since then, the legal imperative that gave rise to speakeasies has all but vanished. So why are so many people still seeking out what lies behind those inconspicuous doors?

Part of it is the thrill of the chase: finding something where you thought there was nothing but a wall. But the allure of the back room goes beyond that, evoking a bygone era of socializing, of being part of the club.

Prohibition may be long gone, but the intrigue of the speakeasy is going strong. Here are 10 hidden bars with vibes and cocktails that are worth the pursuit.

London: The Natural Philosopher

The old-school electronics on display at MacSmiths, a computer repair shop on an unremarkable road in the East London borough of Hackney, stand in sharp contrast to the analog world one level down. If you don’t see any staff upstairs, ring the doorbell at the top of the steps, then descend into a sprawling parlorlike space packed with Victorian-style furniture, paintings, clocks and curiosities. The foliage throughout the room signals the fresh ingredient-centric cocktail list. Cocktails can be made with fennel, chamomile and other plants that bartender-owner Josh Powell forages from as close by as Walthamstow Wetlands.

Hong Kong: Lockdown

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

When you spot the trendy cocktail bar Penicillin, in Hong Kong’s Central district, by the line that often forms outside, you’ll know its sister bar Lockdown by its nearby storefront that displays a single toilet and a ladder, and no line at all. A discreet door on the storefront’s side reveals a room where light bulbs hang in a grid and reflect in the mirrors like a deconstructed chandelier. People perched on banquettes set atop lush terrariums sip cocktails prepared with rare vintage spirits or futuristic reimaginings of classics like brandy crustas, grasshoppers and rusty nails, made with ingredients that have been sous-vided, clarified or run through a centrifuge.

Paris: Candelaria

The walls of Candelaria, a sliver of a taqueria in the Marais district of Paris, are white and bare. Nonetheless, it’s easy to miss the mere outline of a door in the back, past the diners at the long counter. The covert bar on the other side feels like a natural extension of the rustic taco shop. The sepia-toned space has stone walls, low ceilings and one of the biggest selections of agave spirits in France. Sample mezcal from a menu organized by flavors like earthy, funky and sweet, or opt for a creative cocktail like the Chicane — smoky mezcal dolled up in house beetroot cordial, sweet vermouth, Cynar and pear eau de vie.

Berlin: Truffle Pig Bar

Kauz & Kiebitz looks like a typical German gastro pub, from the wood bar and furniture to the extensive beer-tap system to what looks like a standard-issue fire alarm on the wall. But if you press a button on that alarm (despite everything you’ve ever been taught), a host will appear from behind a nearby mirrored door, guide you through a hallway and pull back the slate gray velvet curtain to reveal a room with a marble horseshoe bar, velvet upholstery and a cocktail menu that reads like postmodern flavor catalog. The head bartender, Jannick Stillger, a former chef, devises avant-garde compositions such as the Sync, which uses his aromatic fond, a clarified vegetable extract, as a savory base for a lemon vodka and vermouth mix.

Helsinki: Trillby & Chadwick

It’s not so hard to find the door in the peach facade of a former police station on Katariinankatu, a street in central Helsinki. But it may take some sleuthing to locate the bell in the vestibule that will give you access to Trillby & Chadwick, the vintage detective agency-themed cocktail den inside. The dense menu has clever micro-stories — excerpts from the eponymous detectives’ fictional diaries — that capture the inspiration for each drink, a tribute to the building’s more recent tenant: a bookstore. One, the Bootleg Botanica — gin, fino sherry, a measure of mezcal, housemade pear cordial and ginger — takes its cues from Detective Trillby’s diary entry recounting a meeting with a botany-loving acquaintance.

Vancouver, British Columbia: Bagheera

All bets are off when you walk into the Happy Valley Turf Club, a horse-betting shop on a main street of Vancouver’s Chinatown. A broad chalkboard lists horses’ names and odds, but just tell the person at the desk you’re wagering “$100 on King Louie” and you’re granted access to Bagheera. (Pro tip: Place your bet on King Louie on the Happy Valley Turf Club’s website to access Bagheera’s page.) Named for the black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book,” the bar features a backdrop of whimsical jungle-themed murals, carved teak, tassel-garlanded furniture and an arched ceiling bedazzled with Indian coins, bangles and other shiny objects for drinks that highlight South Asian-inspired ingredients, like coriander and various teas.

Krakow, Poland: William Rabbit & Co.

The bars, cafes and beer gardens of Krakow’s historical Jewish quarter make for a lively street scene, but what goes on below street level can be downright enchanting. Just keep your eyes peeled for the wood-frame door with a Mad Hatter cap drawn above the buzzer. Press it, and a host will escort you to a neighboring door, down a flight of stairs into a classy Alice in Wonderland fever dream. The cocktails run the gamut from unfussy to zany, and the whiskey is bountiful — more than 400 selections from around the world. None, however, are served in a vessel labeled “Drink me.”

Buenos Aires, Argentina: Floreria Atlantico

Inside Floreria Atlantico, a shop selling flowers and wine in Buenos Aires’ Retiro neighborhood, you’ll find what looks like a refrigerator door. It’s not. Open it and descend to a dim, narrow basement bar that calls to mind the lower level of a ship. The maritime vibe is a nod to the immigrants who arrived in the nearby port over the decades. Bartenders explain the high-concept cocktails, like the garua martini, a gin drink formulated with purified rainwater, as fanciful interpretations of Argentina’s land and history.

New York: Odo Lounge

Every odyssey has its reward. The journey to the intimate, serene Odo Lounge meanders through an inconspicuous copper door in Hall, a boisterous cocktail spot in the Flatiron district, passes the counter in chef Hiroki Odo’s hushed two-Michelin-starred kaiseki, and meanders through incense-scented hallways, a private dining room and a sliding bookcase. With its weathered white-brick walls, the minimalist space has a gallery-like feel, with a compendium of Japanese whisky bottles displayed on shelves. From the shochu and grapefruit cordial highball to the Bee’s Knees, a classic gin-honey-lemon formulation, boosted here with persimmon, the cocktails are, fittingly, explorations of minimalism.

Tokyo: Bar Orchard

The gunmetal gray building on Sotobori-dori, one of the slender streets that make up Tokyo’s Ginza district, looks like any other in the area. But take the elevator to the seventh floor and ring the bell on the blond wood door, and you’ll go from gray to a salvo of colors and scents at Orchard, by the husband-and-wife team Takuo and Sumire Miyanohara since 2007. The fruit basket on the bar is the only “menu,” and the drinks are custom-created, but what steals the show are the mini disco balls, small watering pails and other objects in which the drinks are served.

—

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company