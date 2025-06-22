Las Vegas Advisor: Annual poker tourney draws decent numbers

Amid concerns that economic uncertainty might depress participation in this year’s World Series of Poker, early indications are that it hasn’t. Although the number of players in the Colossus tournament, with a buy-in of $500, was down 16% from last year, it still drew an impressive field of 16,301. Then a week later, the $1,000 buy-in Mystery Millions drew 19,654, which was a record for the event. Since the less expensive tournaments tend to draw the most players, these numbers are expected to be surpassed by the $300 buy-in Gladiators of Poker later this month. Other tournaments have also put up good numbers; however, the most important comparison will be for the Main Event, which last year drew 10,112 players willing to put up $10,000 to play.

Beardless: While Las Vegas restaurants have their share of James Beard-award-winning chefs, there weren’t any additions this year. Although there were three finalists in the mix, none of them were selected.

Butts back: One of Las Vegas’ most iconic statues is making its grand return. The “No Ifs, Ands, Or Butts” bronze sculpture from the long-running Crazy Girls show at the Riviera, which has been collecting dust in a storage unit since 2021, will soon take up residence at Circa. The 4,500-pound sculpture was created in 1997 and on display for 24 years until the Riviera closed.

Burlesque exiting: It’s been announced that downtown’s Burlesque Hall of Fame is closing in July. The museum that opened in 2006 will maintain its collection of burlesque memorabilia and seek to reopen when economic conditions improve.

Question: Are any of the big-casino pool parties open to the public?

Answer: Almost all of them are, but for a fee or a minimum spend. Two, however, Palms Pool at the Palms and Go Pool at the Flamingo, are open to the public and free of charge.

