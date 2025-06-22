Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 22, 2025
While visiting the island of Corfu during a trip through Greece, JK Spielman of Kamuela discovered a shop called Kahuna as he wandered through the mazelike streets of the old town. Photo by Bri Standing.
Earl Kawaguchi and Linda Kamimoto of Honolulu posed for a selfie at Ono Hawaiian Plate, run by former Hawaii residents in Minneapolis. Photo by Kawaguchi.
Jennifer Tseu of Honolulu visited Sunshine City Ikebukuro Shopping Center in Tokyo and found Kua Aiea Hawaiian Burger & Cafe. The shopping center is adjacent to Sunshine City Prince Hotel, where she stayed with her husband before heading to Yokohama for a cruise to Hokkaido. Photo by Mei Liu.