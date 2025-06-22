Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 22, 2025

Jennifer Tseu of Honolulu visited Sunshine City Ikebukuro Shopping Center in Tokyo and found Kua Aiea Hawaiian Burger & Cafe. The shopping center is adjacent to Sunshine City Prince Hotel, where she stayed with her husband before heading to Yokohama for a cruise to Hokkaido. Photo by Mei Liu.

Earl Kawaguchi and Linda Kamimoto of Honolulu posed for a selfie at Ono Hawaiian Plate, run by former Hawaii residents in Minneapolis. Photo by Kawaguchi.

While visiting the island of Corfu during a trip through Greece, JK Spielman of Kamuela discovered a shop called Kahuna as he wandered through the mazelike streets of the old town. Photo by Bri Standing.

