California woman dies after possible drowning in Na’alehu

Hawaii police are investigating a possible drowning after a 59-year-old California woman died in Na’alehu Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Hawaii police said witnesses reported seeing Stacy Coon of Orville, CA swimming in the ocean about 40 yards offshore of Whittington Beach Park when she began yelling for help.

Several bystanders entered the water and brought Coon to shore, where she became unresponsive, Hawaii police said.

The bystanders began CPR until first responders arrived on scene. Despite life-saving efforts, Hawaii police said Coon remained unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Ka’u Hospital.

Hawaii police said it requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.