Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 23, 2025 79° Today's Paper

Breaking News

California woman dies after possible drowning in Na’alehu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Hawaii police are investigating a possible drowning after a 59-year-old California woman died in Na’alehu Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Hawaii police said witnesses reported seeing Stacy Coon of Orville, CA swimming in the ocean about 40 yards offshore of Whittington Beach Park when she began yelling for help.

Several bystanders entered the water and brought Coon to shore, where she became unresponsive, Hawaii police said.

The bystanders began CPR until first responders arrived on scene. Despite life-saving efforts, Hawaii police said Coon remained unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Ka’u Hospital.

Hawaii police said it requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide