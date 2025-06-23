City not immediately identifying man shot and killed by HPD

A man shot and killed after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at police officers trying to end a 7-hour standoff on a boat Sunday will not be immediately identified, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The Department of the Medical Examiner is “requesting that you re-direct your inquiry to the Honolulu Police Department’s Public Information Officer,” read a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The Star-Advertiser “may consider submitting a new request at a later date.”

An HPD spokesperson told the Star-Advertiser that the department “cannot disclose any further information while the investigation is ongoing.” The man shot by police has six prior felony convictions, Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said Sunday.

The barricade situation on a boat near Sand Island ended when the man pointed a shotgun at officers and was shot in the cheek. He refused medical aid at first and officers were able to get him to Emergency Medical Services personnel after about 30 to 40 minutes.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.