Coastal flooding possible during high tides this week

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possible coastal flooding on all Hawaiian Islands during peak high tides during afternoons this week.

The “coastal flood statement” remains in effect from today through Thursday afternoon.

Flooding may impact low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure, forecasters said.

It could result in the flooding of beaches that are normally dry, cause minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

Officials recommend moving electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground, plus securing canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches, checking mooring lines for boats — and to avoid driving through flooded roadways.