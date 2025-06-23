Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 23, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Coastal flooding possible during high tides this week

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE The radar shows possible coastal flooding on all Hawaiian Islands during peak high tides.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

The radar shows possible coastal flooding on all Hawaiian Islands during peak high tides.

The National Weather Service has issued an alert for possible coastal flooding on all Hawaiian Islands during peak high tides during afternoons this week.

The “coastal flood statement” remains in effect from today through Thursday afternoon.

Flooding may impact low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure, forecasters said.

It could result in the flooding of beaches that are normally dry, cause minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

Officials recommend moving electronics, vehicles and other valuables to higher ground, plus securing canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches, checking mooring lines for boats — and to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

See more:Weather

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide