Monday, June 23, 2025 83° Today's Paper

Starmer and Zelenskyy agree to military production project

By William James, Anastasiia Malenko and Pavel Polityuk / Reuters

REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT/POOL / JUNE 17 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, in Alberta, Canada.

LONDON >> Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new defense co-production initiative on Monday during a short visit by the Ukrainian president to London to discuss his country’s defense against Russia.

The two leaders announced the deal in the garden of Starmer’s Downing Street residence, where they also met Ukrainian troops being trained in Britain.

“I’m really proud that this afternoon, we’re able to announce an industrial military co-production agreement — the first of its kind so far as Ukraine and the UK are concerned — which will be a massive step forward now in the contribution that we can continue to make,” Starmer said.

He did not provide further details on the agreement. Zelenskyy said it would help strengthen both nations.

Speaking alongside Starmer, the Ukrainian president thanked Britain for its support in the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy had earlier met King Charles at Windsor Castle where the two shook hands for cameras on what was their third meeting this year and the latest gesture of Charles’, and Britain’s, support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader also met the speakers of both houses of parliament.

