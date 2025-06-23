U.S. electrical grids under pressure as heat wave drives up power demand

NEW YORK >> U.S. electrical grid operators today directed power plants to be ready to run at maximum force to meet the spiking electricity demand brought by a dangerous heat wave afflicting the eastern half of the country, where power prices are surging to more than six-month highs.

When homes and businesses crank up energy-intensive air conditioners, the risk of power outages increases in extremely hot temperatures if electricity output fails to meet rising consumption.

Several thousand customers of Con Edison, a major investor-owned electric utility in New York, were without electricity due to the sweltering temperatures, the company said. Con Edison restored power to some 1,600 customers in Queens, a borough of New York City, while over 6,200 homes and businesses were still without electricity.

Meteorologists at weather forecaster AccuWeather projected high temperatures in New York, the largest city in the United States, would tie the 137-year-old record of 96 degrees today before breaking that record on Tuesday with an expected 98 degrees.

Temperatures are projected to cool starting on Wednesday.

PJM Interconnection, which covers one in five Americans as the largest U.S. power grid operator, and the Midwest’s MISO, issued alerts to generators to be prepared to run as much as possible during the heat wave.

PJM said it expected power demand to reach 160,000 megawatts today, 158,000 MW on Tuesday and 155,000 MW on Wednesday. One megawatt can power about 800 homes on a normal day but much fewer on a hot summer day when homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners.

MISO issued a similar alert, which is aimed at transmission and generation owners who can schedule maintenance work accordingly.

PJM’s alert also signals to neighboring regions that PJM power exports may need to be curtailed, the grid operator said.

Next-day power prices at the PJM West hub in Pennsylvania soared by over 430% to around $211 a megawatt hour, their highest since January.

In New England , meanwhile, power prices jumped by over 180% to around $161 per MWh, their highest since February. That compares with power price averages of $55 per MWh in PJM and $81 in New England so far in 2025.