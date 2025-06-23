Woman, 5 children, injured in solo highway crash on Kauai

Kauai police say a solo crash in Waimea over the weekend resulted in multiple injuries to the driver and five children.

Police said the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Kaumuali‘i Highway, when a compact SUV with six occupants crossed the center line and struck a tree on the shoulder of the opposite lane.

First responders found the driver — a 29-year-old woman from Kekaha — unconscious, along with five children who also sustained injuries.

The woman was taken to Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, and later airlifted to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition.

Kauai police said three of the children were transferred to Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children in serious condition. Two were treated and released from Wilcox Medical Center on Kauai.

Police closed Kaumualiʻi Highway in both directions for about 1.5 hours for an on-scene investigation.

Police said speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors to the crash at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses to the crash are urged to call Officer Himongala at 808-241-1617. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via the P3 Tips mobile app.