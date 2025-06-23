Letter: Isles don’t need DBEDT, it needs diversification

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) needs to be shut down. What kind of “business and economic development” has been occurring in Hawaii?

Year after year, Hawaii is ranked as one of the worst places in the country to do business. We remain stuck on tourism and the low-paying jobs that accompany it. By some estimates, Hawaii ranks No. 5 in the country in the rate of net outmigration as thousands leave this state every year, taking their tax dollars with them.

Is catering to the fickle tourists, who may or may not come, the best we can do? We don’t need a DBEDT that has outlived its usefulness. We need a Department of Economic Diversification.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

