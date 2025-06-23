Letter: Israel has justice on its side in Iran conflict

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A seemingly anti-Israel writer has provided incomplete and incorrect information about Iran’s nuclear energy proliferation and other issues (“Israel has advantage of nuclear double standard,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, June 18).

The writer disregards ideologically driven threats by a country of 92 million (Iran) to annihilate a country of 9.5 million (Israel), and reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran has refused to allow it to examine nuclear program development and direction. Iran is raising its uranium enrichment capability to weapons status. Iran has signed the IAEA nonproliferation agreement, but it does not adhere to its provisions.

Proxy wars by Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis, aided, abetted and directed by Iran, have caused the death of thousands of Israelis. Such atrocities cannot go unanswered.

This act by Israel removes a threat to its existence and acts to protect Western civilization from an enemy. It is completely justified.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

