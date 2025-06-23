Letter: Israel is a merciless aggressor in Palestine

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Israel-Palestine conflict isn’t as deeply complex as a recent writer indicated (“Understand complexities before discussing Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 5). Israel doesn’t belong in Palestine; it never did.

Gaza’s Government Media Office in May said 290,000 children are on the brink of death amid Israel’s blockades of food, water and medication. Hawaii’s Ann Wright, a retired U.S. Army colonel, reported that the unarmed Gaza-bound aid flotilla ship Conscience was bombed by an Israeli drone in international waters off Malta.

“It is time to honestly admit that Israeli society is ill — and it is our duty to treat this disease,” former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said in 2024. “The tension between Jews and Arabs within the State of Israel has risen to record heights, and the relationship between all parties has reached a new low.”

The U.S. is abetting an abomination.

Patricia Blair

Kailua

