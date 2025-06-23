Letter: Measles spread in isles, mainland unacceptable

Measles has returned to the U.S. with a vengeance, and is an emergency that calls for decisive action. Over 1,200 measles cases have been reported this year, including two from Hawaii. Children are dying from measles for the first time in 10 years. These are definite signs of our failed health system.

Two doses of MMR vaccine give almost 100% lifetime immunity. A large number of unvaccinated children is nothing but unconscionable. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one to three deaths occur for every 1,000 measles infections. Every such death is criminal negligence. After clean water, vaccination has been the most revolutionary scientific achievement of our times.

In Hawaii, 21% of enrolled students without up-to-date vaccinations is totally unacceptable. Our children should not be put in harm’s way. Lawmakers and others responsible for such dismal statistics must change course or face justice.

Birendra Singh Huja

Waialae Iki

