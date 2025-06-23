Letter: Police Commission goes its way on interim chief

Deputy Chief Rade Vanic attends Wednesday’s Honolulu Police Commission meeting, where he was selected as interim chief.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I chuckled reading the headline, “8 apply to serve as HPD’s interim chief” (Star-Advertiser, June 18). Everyone in Honolulu knows who was supposed to be selected as interim, and then some time later, made the official new police chief.

Unfortunately the Honolulu Police Commission failed to join the dance on that first pick, going with another candidate.

Yet, we must give our mayor and his anointed one, a former candidate and current police chief of another island, credit for at least participating in the current dog-and-pony show.

It is reminiscent of the movie-quality drama of former Mayor Frank Fasi, elected to six terms for 22 years, who with a federal grant in 1970 flew to Dallas and bought 50 used buses to put the Honolulu Rapid Transit Co. and its striking drivers out of business.

Of interest now is whether the commission will continue its own rumba.

Chip Davey

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter