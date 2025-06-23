Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 23, 2025 76° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Police Commission goes its way on interim chief

Today

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Deputy Chief Rade Vanic attends Wednesday’s Honolulu Police Commission meeting, where he was selected as interim chief.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Deputy Chief Rade Vanic attends Wednesday’s Honolulu Police Commission meeting, where he was selected as interim chief.