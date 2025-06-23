Off the news: Community data sought on Red Hill impact

It’s important to stay abreast of aftermath events related to the Navy’s 2021 fuel spill from its Red Hill storage-tanks facility, which contaminated the area’s water and sickened many.

This Wednesday, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will host two community sessions for those affected by the fuel, gathering data about health risks from exposure: noon to 3:30 p.m., and again 5 to 8:30 p.m. at 1298 Kukila St. (Oahu Veterans Center). See 808ne.ws/redhillclinic for information.

Also, coming in July: The Navy will publicly release details of its Red Hill facility closure plan, just submitted to the state Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency last week. Stay tuned.