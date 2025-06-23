Off the news: Stay alert, look out for summer wildfires

Islanders must be on high alert for wildfires this summer, as it’s predicted to be an extremely dry and dangerous season. The National Weather Service reports that statewide, Hawaii has been more dry than this only once in the past 30 years — with Leeward areas of Oahu and Kauai “abnormally” parched, and drought conditions throughout Maui and Hawaii island.

That gives special urgency to the 10th annual Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! campaign, calling for personal and neighborhood-level involvement in fire-safety efforts. Individuals and households can help by having an emergency evacuation plan, and keeping vegetation and other combustibles clear of homes.